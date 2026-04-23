Rugby league-England appoint McDermott as head coach ahead of World Cup

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April 23 - England have appointed four-time Super League Grand Final-winning coach Brian McDermott to replace Shaun Wane as head coach ahead of this year's Rugby League World Cup in Australia.

The 56-year-old, who enjoyed a trophy-laden eight-year spell at Leeds Rhinos, comes into the role after Wane stepped down in January.

"I’ve always been hands-on and close to the detail, and that will be important in this role," McDermott said in a Rugby Football League (RFL) statement on Thursday.

"My job now is to get the standards right, build belief in the group, and make sure we’re ready when it matters.”

The 17th edition of the World Cup runs from October 15 to November 15. England open their campaign against Tonga in Perth on October 17, before facing France and Papua New Guinea. REUTERS