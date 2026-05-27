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Rugby league-Australian government gives World Cup funding boost

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Rugby League - Men's World Cup Final - Australia v Samoa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 19, 2022 Australia's men's and women's teams celebrate with their trophies after winning the world cup finals Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Rugby League - Men's World Cup Final - Australia v Samoa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 19, 2022 Australia's men's and women's teams celebrate with their trophies after winning the world cup finals Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

REUTERS

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MELBOURNE, May 27 - The Australian government said on Wednesday it will put A$12.4 million ($9 million) into funding this year's Rugby League World Cup co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Here are some details:

* Officials said the funding would support planning, logistics and delivery, with a strong focus on boosting the women's competition.

* The men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments will run in parallel during the World Cup, which starts on October 15.

* Women's rugby league in Australia has lagged the men's game in terms of professionalisation, with most players earning under A$50,000 per annum, a fraction of their male counterparts.

* Australia are defending champions in both the men's and women's tournaments. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.