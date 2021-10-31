Rugby: 'I've got plenty left in the tank,' says centurion Barrett

LONDON (REUTERS) - Beauden Barrett believes he has the energy and drive to remain a key player for the All Blacks after celebrating his 100th cap with an impressive display against Wales on Saturday (Oct 30).

Barrett scored a pair of tries in the All Blacks' 54-16 victory at a sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff and the 30-year-old remains a vital component in Ian Foster's team.

"I was a very raw young boy from Taranaki who was all-out attack and who had little opportunities off the bench - a few cameos here and there," Barrett said after the game.

"But now being a more senior player and having a lot more responsibilities in my life, there is a bigger picture. I'm more conscious of that and do things for different reasons now and my purpose is different.

"It's all part of growing up I think, but I'm still very driven and determined and I've got plenty left in the tank."

Barrett made his debut for New Zealand against Ireland in 2012 and since then has helped his nation to the 2015 Rugby World Cup and twice been named world player of the year.

It took Barrett less than four minutes to open the scoring on Saturday as he intercepted the ball inside the Welsh half before sprinting over the line to touch down between the posts.

He then put the seal on a comfortable win for the visitors when he stole possession again and scampered along the touchline to score in the corner.

"I've reminisced a fair bit this week, and it brings back some great memories," said Barrett.

"It was hard. I didn't train that well this week - there was a lot on my mind. I just wanted to play well and enjoy the moment because it was such a cool place to play my 100th."