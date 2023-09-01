Rugby is in the blood for Wales co-captain Morgan

Jac Morgan has emerged as one of Wales’ top performers in the last year, a dynamic back-row forward with leadership qualities that have earned him the co-captaincy of the squad at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Morgan, 23, has been named skipper alongside close friend Dewi Lake, and has seen his stocks rocket after making his international debut against Scotland in February, 2022.

Hailing from the same valley as Wales great Clive Rowlands and the same school as the country’s all-time leading try-scorer Shane Williams, rugby runs through Morgan's veins.

"My whole family was involved in rugby. My father and uncles, grandfather. They all played," he told reporters.

Morgan did waiver, momentarily, four years ago when the opportunity to build a career as a mechanical engineer came up, but in the end rugby is the passion that drives him forward.

"I think I made the right decision," Morgan said. "I was pretty chuffed when Gats (Wales coach Warren Gatland) asked me to be captain. It's a great honour.

"It's a bit easier for me that there are quite a few boys here from the Under-20s and there are plenty of other leaders among the experienced players who are helping out."

Morgan debuted as captain in Wales' 20-9 warm-up win over England last month, only his 10th test, and was impressive as both a player and a leader. It is likely the moment which persuaded Gatland he would be the right pick.

"Jac is a good man, he's humble and though he doesn't say a lot, a bit like (former Wales captain) Sam Warburton, he does his talking on the pitch and leads by example," Gatland said.

"He's really well respected in the squad and that's a huge positive about him."

But most important will be his work as a flanker, where he can play on either side of the scrum, or as a number eight, as he did against Scotland in this year’s Six Nations.

Not the biggest player in his position, Morgan makes up for it with the ferocity of his ball carries and speed across the park.

He counts former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw, who won two World Cups, as a role model.

"When I was growing up he was the best openside, playing in an All Blacks team that won more or less everything," Morgan said. REUTERS