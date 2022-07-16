Rugby: Ireland seal series with stunning 32-22 win to pile pressure on All Blacks coach Foster

(REUTERS, AFP) - A courageous Ireland held off an All Blacks fightback to claim a famous 32-22 win in Wellington on Saturday (July 16) and seal the three-Test series 2-1 with an irresistible blend of muscle and inspiration.

Warhorse captain Johnny Sexton was supreme as the Irish shot out to a 22-3 lead by half-time, stunning the hosts with sparkling tries, bone-jarring tackles and razor-sharp skills.

Proud New Zealand, fired by rampaging loose forward Ardie Savea and jet-heeled winger Will Jordan, clawed their way back to within three points by the hour-mark to set up a tense finish.

But replacement prop Rob Herring grabbed a try from a line-out drive to steady the Irish, and their stonewall defence held off waves of All Blacks attackers to ensure a famous win.

Sexton gave all credit to coach Andy Farrell for their "very special" success.

"We had four million people at home, up for breakfast and probably having a couple of beers, we wanted to do them proud tonight and we certainly did that," he said.

"We were playing against the best in the world, the very best, and to come down here and do that is very special."

Ireland will now shoot to the top of the world rankings a year out from the World Cup, while New Zealand's defeat, their fourth in five Tests, will heap further pressure on embattled coach Ian Foster.

The All Blacks slumped to back-to-back home defeats for the first time in 24 years.

"We're gutted," said All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

"We didn't put out the performance we wanted to but we can't take anything away from Ireland. They were too good tonight.

Massive respect to Ireland, they've been class and they deserve their win tonight."

Asked if he was still the right man to take New Zealand forward, Foster replied: "I'm only here to talk about the game.

"We have to analyse this series, we had a number of disruptions to our original plans," the All Blacks coach said, having been sidelined with several players and staff by Covid-19 in the build-up to the first Test.

"We weren't getting enough big moments and we certainly didn't get the starts we wanted," Foster added.