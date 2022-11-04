Rugby: Hong Kong Sevens makes comeback after three-year Covid absence

HONG KONG – Rugby fans and players cheered the return of the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday as the city’s highest-profile sporting event was held after a three-year Covid-19 hiatus, though safety protocols meant crowds were smaller than before.

The Sevens, last held in 2019, comes after scores of events have been cancelled, postponed or re-routed to other Asian cities such as Singapore, Bangkok and Seoul due to Hong Kong’s rigid coronavirus rules.

Known for its festival vibe and fancy dress costumes, the three-day tournament is traditionally a major draw for visitors and big corporates. Spectators all wearing mandatory face masks streamed into the stadium – kept at 85 per cent to about 34,000 – as music blared.

Resident Donald Knapp, 56, said it was great to be attending, even with the various coronavirus rules, which include providing proof of a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) on a government app to enter the stadium.

“We are all used to RAT tests... QR codes... I look forward to some outstanding rugby,” he said.

The tournament coincides with a global banking summit, which drew top Wall Street executives in a bid to restore the city’s reputation as a global financial hub. Both events have been pitched as an attempt to show that the Chinese special administrative region can resume business as normal.

Hong Kong has ended the requirement for hotel quarantine on arrival, but international visitors are banned from bars and restaurants for their first three days.

Masks are still required unless eating or drinking and proof of Covid vaccination and checking-in with the government app is required to enter most venues.

Around 50 per cent of Sevens spectators came from overseas in 2019, with the event contributing around HK$400 million (S$72 million) to Hong Kong’s economy.

This year international spectators will be “down significantly”, organiser Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) said, with the 2022 event more “locally focused”.

Corporate box sales, which raked in HK$116 million in 2019, are down year-on-year, in line with expectations, HKRU said. With many of Hong Kong’s restrictions only recently lifted, many companies have had little time to plan for the event.

The government only confirmed in October that food would be allowed into the venue during the Sevens.