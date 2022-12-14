Rugby: French chief Bernard Laporte found guilty in corruption trial

PARIS - A French court on Tuesday sentenced French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte to a two-year suspended prison term on corruption charges, less than a year before France hosts the sport’s World Cup.

He was convicted after the court ruled he showed favouritism in awarding a shirt sponsorship contract for the national side to Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champions Montpellier.

He was also banned from holding any rugby post for two years, but this is suspended pending an appeal that Laporte’s lawyer said was imminent.

The court found that Laporte ensured a series of marketing decisions favourable to Altrad – who was given an 18-month suspended sentence and €50,000 fine – in exchange for a €180,000 image licensing contract that was never actually carried out.

Altrad’s lawyer said he would study the decision before deciding on whether to appeal.

At the trial’s close in September, prosecutors said they were seeking a three-year prison sentence for Laporte, now 58, of which he should serve one behind bars, and the two others on probation.

According to the charges, which his defence said were “trumped up”, he carried out illegal influence peddling and passive corruption, mostly for the benefit of Altrad.

The two men’s friendship and business links are at the heart of the case.

It goes back to February 2017, when they signed a deal under which Laporte, head of the FFR, agreed to appear in Altrad group conferences, and sold his image reproduction rights, in return for the €180,000.

But while that sum was indeed paid to Laporte, prosecutors claim that he never actually provided the services he signed up for.

Suspect deals

Laporte did, however, make several public statements backing Altrad and, in March 2017, signed a €1.8-million deal with the businessman making his namesake firm the first-ever sponsor to appear on the French national team’s jerseys.

Even now, Altrad’s logo features on the shirts thanks to a follow-up deal negotiated by Laporte in 2018 and which prosecutors say bears all the hallmarks of corruption.