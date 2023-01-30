Rugby: Former All Black Johnstone comes out publicly as gay

WELLINGTON – Former All Black player Campbell Johnstone publicly came out as gay on Monday on New Zealand television in a first for the national rugby team.

The 43-year-old prop, who played three Test matches in 2005, had already told his family and close friends before coming out on the TVNZ network’s One News channel.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure, I guess, the stigma surrounding that whole issue then it can actually help other people and then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks,” Johnstone said.

“It could possibly be one of the final pieces in the public puzzle for New Zealand sports-wise and it could be a very vital piece that just gives everyone closure.”

The All Blacks praised his decision on Twitter, mentioning his national team player number 1056.

“Much love and support for All Black #1056 Campbell Johnstone for having the courage to share his story and helping create a more inclusive game,” it said. AFP