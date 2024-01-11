Rugby-British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell

LONDON - Factbox on Andy Farrell, who was appointed British & Irish Lions head coach on Thursday for the 2025 tour to Australia.

Born: May 30, 1975 in Wigan, England.

Playing Career

*Made debut at 16 for rugby league club Wigan in 1991.

*Played for Britain 34 times consecutively, making his debut at 18.

*Made 11 appearances for England's rugby league side.

*In 1994 won the World Club Challenge trophy with Wigan.

*Reached the Rugby League World Cup final in 1995 with England, losing to Australia.

*Awarded an OBE for services to the game in 2004.

*Named rugby league's International Player of the Year in 2004.

*Became only the second player to score over 3,000 points for Wigan.

*Super League's highest points scorer with 2,376 points.

*Won six Championships and four Challenge Cups with Wigan.

*In 2005, switched to Rugby Union.

*Played at loose forward in rugby league, at centre and flanker in rugby union.

*Joined Saracens in 2005, making his debut in 2006.

*Made his rugby union debut for England in 2007 against Scotland in the Six Nations.

*Played eight times for England, all in 2007, including three games at the World Cup.

*Son Owen Farrell makes debut for Saracens aged 17.

*Retired from playing in 2009.

Coaching Career

*Began as skills coach at Saracens and appointed first-team coach in 2010.

*Joined England coaching staff in interim role in 2011.

*Left Saracens in 2012 and took up permanent role with England, under head coach Stuart Lancaster.

*Part of British & Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2013 as defence coach under Warren Gatland.

*Parted ways with England when Eddie Jones took over as head coach in 2015.

*In 2016 became defence coach with Ireland under Joe Schmidt.

*Joined British & Irish Lions New Zealand tour as defence coach in 2017, again assisting Gatland.

*Ireland, with Farrell part of the coaching staff, won the 2018 Six Nations, and secured the Grand Slam with a win over England.

*Took over as Ireland head coach after Schmidt stepped down following the 2019 World Cup.

*Led Ireland to a 29-20 win over New Zealand in Dublin in November 2021.

*Ireland finished second in the 2022 Six Nations, and won the Triple Crown.

*In July 2022, Ireland recorded their first-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, and followed it up with another victory to claim the series 2-1.

*Those wins put Ireland at number one in the world rankings.

*Led Ireland to win the 2023 Six Nations, winning the Grand Slam by defeating England.

*At the 2023 World Cup, Ireland won all four games, including a win over South Africa, to top Pool B, but then lost to New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

*Farrell was named World Rugby Coach of the Year.

*Extended his contract with Ireland until the end of 2027 on Dec. 14.

*Named British & Irish Lions head coach on Jan. 11. REUTERS

