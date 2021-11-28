Rugby: Barbarians women get record crowd, men's game off due to Covid-19

LONDON (REUTERS) - The Barbarians women's team beat a South Africa XV 60-5 in front of a world record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday (Nov 27) after the men's match against Samoa was called off at short notice following an outbreak of Covid-19.

A crowd of 29,581 watched the fixture - a record for a women's match. The women's clash was originally supposed to have followed the men's game.

The Barbarians women made light of having their preparations cut short as American Sarah Levy scored a hat-trick of tries and England's Natasha Hunt got two more as the Barbarians scored 10 tries in total.

The men's match was called off 90 minutes before kick-off.

Four players and two members of the staff in the Barbarians men's camp tested positive for Covid-19, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement.

"We appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend, but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority," it said.

The men's clash was supposed to have been former Ireland, British and Irish Lions and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney's final game.

"All of our players are absolutely devastated they were unable to play today in front of an amazing and passionate crowd," the Barbarians said on Twitter.