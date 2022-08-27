Rugby: Australia bounce back to beat Springboks in Adelaide

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia bounced back from a humiliating loss in their last outing to beat world champions South Africa 25-17 at Adelaide Oval on Saturday (Aug 27) to move to the top of the Rugby Championship standings.

Flanker Fraser McReight scored two tries and Man of the Match Marika Koroibete also crossed, with Noah Lolesio adding 10 points from the kicking tee in an assured performance at fly-half.

The Springboks, looking for a first win over the Wallabies in Australia since 2013, had only a single Handre Pollard penalty on the board until Kwagga Smith scored two tries in the last five minutes.

"It was a tough tour of Argentina and I'm very proud of the effort we put in," said Australia captain James Slipper.

"There were parts of that game where we had to show a lot of character, and we scored when we had our chances."

The win allowed the Wallabies to redeem themselves after the 48-17 loss to Argentina in their last outing.

"The game is about small margins and every opportunity they got they took it with both hands," said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi.