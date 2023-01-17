Rugby: Analysis - Can Eddie Jones deliver for Australia on his second chance?

PARIS - The return of former England coach Eddie Jones to take the reins of the Wallabies represents a gamble by Australian rugby chiefs.

They believe that later this year the Australian can deliver the World Cup – which he came close to doing in his previous stint with Australia only for England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal to deny the Wallabies in Sydney in 2003.

AFP Sport highlights three key points surrounding Jones’ appointment that was announced on Monday:

Yesterday’s man?

“Coaching at the next World Cup will be difficult,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald after he was dismissed as England coach in December, admitting the last three years of his tenure had taken a toll.

A month later, the unpredictable Australian appears to have had a sudden change of mind.

However, the main question is whether his fortunes as a coach will enjoy as quick a turnaround after a miserable 2022, when his record was hardly any better than the man he is replacing, Dave Rennie.

In his favour, he does – rather like Jose Mourinho in football – have a knack of hitting the ground running and securing results before the love affair sours.

Nevertheless, there was a feeling that the 62-year-old’s time may have passed, his tactics outmoded and outshone by the younger generation of France’s Fabien Galthie and Ireland’s Andy Farrell.

Several are still believers in Jones’ magic but for some like Clive Woodward – the coach who got the better of him at the 2003 World Cup – the England job exposed his weaknesses.

“He will be remembered for the misguided rhetoric and unfulfilled promises,” Woodward wrote in a Daily Mail column after his sacking.

Young blood offers hope

Rennie should be credited with bringing through young talent, notably the livewire 22-year-old wing Mark Nawaqanitawase, who was one of the few positives of Australia’s northern hemisphere tour in November.

He and Jordan Petaia, also 22 but with more Test experience, have shown the flair required to cause problems for any opponent.

Jones is not averse to bringing in fresh faces as he did with England fly-half Marcus Smith and Maro Itoje but he was quick to dispense with many others.