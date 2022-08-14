Rugby: All Blacks fully support Foster after rebound against Boks but coach's job still on the line

WELLINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - All Blacks forward Ardie Savea insisted Ian Foster has the full backing of his players after their 35-23 win over South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday (Aug 13) eased some of the pressure on the embattled head coach.

But New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Sunday refused to endorse Foster's position despite their triumph.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said the coach's future will be determined following consultation with team management once they arrive back in New Zealand, with an announcement on the head coaching role to be made by the NZR board in the middle or end of next week.

"We'll take stock of the situation and the information coming out of the camp, and make a decision," he told journalists.

"The most we can really say is we are focused on getting everyone home, and we'll have a number of conversations in the coming days.

"We just need to work through this little period to understand where the next steps are with this management team."

Foster's position at the helm of the three-time world champions has been called into question following a run of five losses in the previous six games, but Savea stressed the entire squad continue to support the former fly-half.

"For me personally, that is my coach and I back him 100 per cent, side-by-side," said the 28-year-old.

"He's been under a lot of pressure and I know Foz doesn't want to make it about himself, but I just want him to know that we have got his back and all the players have got his back.

"He's a great coach and he's got great coaches beside him, who back him fully, 100 per cent. And I hope everyone that listens, that reads this, backs us."

Despite the impressive nature of the victory at Ellis Park, the All Blacks sit at the bottom of the table with four points from their first two games in this year's Rugby Championship, having been drubbed 26-10 in Mbombela the previous Saturday.

New Zealand have only failed to win the four-nation tournament on two of the nine times it has been played since it was launched in 2012.

"With our sport there's always doubters and a bit of negativity but that's okay, because it makes everyone better,"said Savea.

"And people care. Our fans care. The media care. Which is fair.

"But we have got to stand up and do our job and I'm just happy we did that tonight.

"When people go through adversity, when they are stuck in the trenches, there are some things that come out and you don't know what helps us to come out of that and that makes us special.

"So today that was it, but it's only a start. We've won one out of two games (in the Rugby Championship). We've got to keep going."