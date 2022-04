SINGAPORE - The National Stadium will reverberate with world-class rugby action for the first time in almost three years when the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens kicks off on Saturday (April 9), but it was nearly shelved for another year.

While the tournament had been listed on the official World Rugby Sevens website for months, Singapore Sevens general manager Steven Rodaway told The Straits Times in an interview last week that things were not always straightforward.