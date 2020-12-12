Ruck and Roll for charity

In support of the Wheelchair Rugby Association (Singapore), Solitaire LLP partners Nichol Yeo (second from left) and Desmond Ong, who is also chairman of Singapore Premier League football club Tampines Rovers, led 20 clients and friends on a 160km round-island "Ruck and Roll" ride that started and ended at East Coast Park yesterday. Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law (centre), joined the ride on the home stretch. Later, he presented (from right) WRAS president Danial Bawthan and members Aidil Khalip and Jonathan Lam with a cheque for $50,000 raised through contributions from Solitaire LLP clients and friends.