Rory McIlroy runs away with fourth Wells Fargo Championship title

McIlroy also won the tournament in 2010, 2015 and 2021. The margin of victory in 2015 was seven shots, something that appeared likely again until a mishap on the final hole when his approach shot bounced into the water behind the green and he ended up with double bogey.

That was about the only glitch for McIlroy across the last 11 holes. It could have gone the other way earlier.

“That was a big moment on 7. I three-putted and Xander made eagle,” McIlroy said.

Now, he owns 26 career victories on the PGA Tour and two in 2024. He also won April’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event with Shane Lowry.

The 35-year-old now heads into the second Major of the season, the PGA Championship at Valhalla, with back-to-back wins. He has not won a Major since capturing his fourth at Valhalla 10 years ago, but he is now in a buoyant mood.

“My golf swing feels a lot more comfortable than it has done, so going to the venue next week where I’ve won, it feels like the stars are aligning a little bit. But I’ve got a lot of golf to play and a lot of great players to try to beat next week, but I’m going into the next Major of the year feeling really good about myself,” he said.

McIlroy won for the first time on the PGA Tour on this course in 2010. He said he has been well-received by the community.

“I feel like these people have kind of watched me grow up (from) winning here as a 20-year-old. They’ve kind of seen my progression through the years and I’ve been lucky enough to win here four times. The support I get here is absolutely amazing,” he said.

Schauffele, who led after each of the first three rounds, held a one-shot edge on McIlroy entering the final day. It was a two-man showdown in the last round.

“He played unbelievable. Looked up at the board and I’m like dang, he’s six under through six on the back nine, it’s something else. He’s Rory McIlroy, you know? He hits it 350 yards in the air downwind and he has shorter clubs into firm greens than anyone else. When he’s on, he’s on. Hats off to him for winning,” Schauffele said.

The 30-year-old American notched his eighth top-10 finish in 2024, but he has yet to win this year. He was also the runner-up in 2023 in Charlotte.

South Korea’s An Byeong-hun shot 66 for one of the lowest rounds of the day to place third at nine under, while Australian Jason Day’s 70 and South Korean Im Sung-jae’s 73 left them tied for fourth place at six under. REUTERS, AFP