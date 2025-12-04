Root goes from dud to dominator with breakthrough ton in Australia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 4 - Less than two weeks after being dismissed as a "dud" Down Under, Joe Root finally shrugged the monkey off his back with a first test century in Australia on Thursday to breathe life into England's Ashes campaign.

Unbeaten on 135 from 202 balls, Root exited the Gabba with England 325 for nine at stumps on day one of the second test, having delivered the perfect riposte to his Australian critics.

Root's arrival before the series-opener in Perth was greeted by disparaging headlines in local newspapers which made fun of his century-less record in the country.

The home media crowed when "dud" Root was dismissed cheaply twice in Perth by Mitchell Starc as England fell to an eight-wicket defeat in two days.

He arrived in Brisbane with 10 fifties from his 16 previous Ashes tests in Australia, unable to convert any of them into hundreds.

He came closest in the Ashes opener in Brisbane four years ago but was dismissed for 89 by Cameron Green with a nick behind.

His wicket triggered a second innings batting collapse that paved the way to a stinging nine-wicket defeat.

England ended up losing the series 4-0, leaving Root winless in tests in Australia again.

It would have been understandable if that history weighed on Root when he came to the middle of the Gabba on Thursday, with England teetering at five for two following an early double-strike with the pink ball from Starc.

Root's innings was almost over after three balls when he nicked Starc into the slips.

But home captain Steve Smith grassed a tough, diving chance, allowing the former England skipper to build a 117-run partnership with opener Zak Crawley, who made a vital 76 after falling for two ducks in Perth.

Though Crawley kept England's run-rate high, Root reverted to old-school test batting, ditching Bazball aggression for patient accumulation.

He marched steadily on as batting partners crumbled around him, having to negotiate a nervous phase in the nineties before flicking Scott Boland for four down the leg-side to complete his 40th test ton in 181 balls.

In typically understated celebration, Root smiled and shrugged at cheering teammates before getting on with the job.

"We were nervous for him for a long while before that (century) and I think he was less nervous than us," Crawley told reporters.

"He played brilliantly and we were just talking about it for ages before he even got there.

"Obviously when he got there we were chuffed for him and so was everyone on the ground.

"I think it was a great moment."

Combining with tail-ender Jofra Archer in an unbeaten 61-run partnership, Root hit out against Australia's tiring all-seam attack, thumping Boland for six over deep third man.

There was some debate from former players and commentators about whether England should have declared their first innings closed to attack Australia's top order in the last half-hour under lights.

But few in the Barmy Army were complaining as Root piled on the runs with Archer (32 not out) before coming off unbeaten to a hero's ovation.

Crawley said Root was not getting carried away with his Australian breakthrough.

"He's like his usual self, he's so humble," said Crawley.

"He's not trying to make too much of a deal of it but I'm sure inside he's pretty delighted." REUTERS