Rookie Stormers flyhalf Ahmed picked to start against All Blacks

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CAPE TOWN, Aug 5 - World junior champion Yaqeen Ahmed has been handed a senior debut by the Stormers and will play at flyhalf against New Zealand on Friday, after the Cape Town-based side on Wednesday named their team to take on the touring side.

• Ahmed was the star performer for the Junior Springboks when they won the Under-20 World Championship in Tbilisi last month and is handed a stiff test of his ability as the All Blacks begin their eight-match tour of South Africa.

• The 20-year-old gets his chance because Sacha Feinburg-Mngomezulu is away with the Springboks, who play Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, and Jurie Matthee is injured.

• The loose-forward trio of Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani and Deon Fourie is the same combination that started the United Rugby Championship final four years ago when the Stormers won the title.

• Outside centre Ruhan Nel will captain the team.

Team:

15-Warrick Gelant, 14-Seabelo Senatla, 13-Ruhan Nel (captain), 12-Jonathan Roche, 11-Leolin Zas, 10-Yaqeen Ahmed, 9-Imad Khan, 8-Evan Roos, 7-Hacjivah Dayimani, 6-Deon Fourie, 5-Connor Evans, 4-Adré Smith, 3-Neethling Fouché, 2-André-Hugo Venter, 1-Vernon Matongo

Replacements: 16-JJ Kotzé, 17-Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18-Sazi Sandi, 19-Ruan Ackermann, 20-Keke Morabe, 21-Wandile Mlaba, 22-Dewaldt Duvenage, 23-Wandisile Simelane. REUTERS