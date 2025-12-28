Ronaldo double drives Al Nassr to record 10th straight win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 27 - - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr beat struggling Al Okhdood 3-0 on Saturday to become the first team in Saudi Pro League history to win their opening 10 matches, setting a new record and extending their perfect start to the season.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a close-range finish after a corner and added a spectacular backheel in first-half stoppage time to take his tally to 12 goals this season. The Portuguese forward now sits joint-top of the scoring chart alongside teammate João Félix, who sealed the victory with a late strike in second-half stoppage time.

The win keeps Al Nassr top of the table with 30 points from 10 matches, four clear of nearest rivals Al Hilal.

By achieving 10 consecutive wins, Al Nassr surpassed the previous best start in the league’s history — nine straight victories by Al Hilal in the 2018-2019 season under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who now leads Al Nassr.

Ronaldo, who also had a third goal ruled out for offside in the 65th minute, continues to dominate in a campaign with Al Nassr.

The match came after the resumption of the league following the Arab Cup in Qatar earlier this month, won by Morocco. REUTERS