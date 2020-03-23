Ronaldinho turns 40 in jail with barbecue party

RIO DE JANEIRO • Former teammates of Brazil great Ronaldinho took to social media on Saturday night to wish him a happy 40th birthday.

The former Barcelona forward celebrated his big day by having a barbecue with fellow inmates at a Paraguayan prison, where he and his brother, Roberto Assis, have been held since March 6 for using fake passports to enter the country.

Among the many well-wishers included his 2002 World Cup-winning teammates Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos.

"Congratulations, mate. May you overcome this difficult moment in your life with the happiness of always," former striker Ronaldo said on Instagram.

"Congratulations my friend. It was very easy to play with you," wrote former Barcelona forward Rivaldo. "I will never forget those moments. May you have strength to get through this difficult time."

Former left-back Roberto Carlos added: "Congratulations to my friend on your 40 years."

Samuel Eto'o, who played with Ronaldinho at the Nou Camp from 2004 to 2008, winning multiple trophies, including two Spanish La Liga titles and the 2006 Champions League, posted a video on his Instagram page in which he offered support to the 2004 and 2005 Fifa World Player of the Year.

"I have no words, brother. I don't even know what to say, we are talking to see how we can encourage you," the Cameroon great said.

"I can't imagine what you're going through. I can only ask you to have strength... I hope that all this can be solved soon. I can't imagine what you're going through. Happy birthday my brother."

XINHUA