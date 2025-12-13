Romantic Warrior to extend Cup record

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Globetrotting superstar Romantic Warrior (James McDonald) winding up his last serious piece of work at Sha Tin on Dec 9. The world’s highest-earning racehorse will bid to rack up a second Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Dec 14.

Race 1 (1,400m)

10 Rising Phoenix finally gets the right set of conditions with a shift to Sha Tin and a rise to 1,400m, after two runs that read poorly but were far better than they looked. From an inside gate with Zac Purton taking over, he is entitled to take a big step forward.

1 Endued is a fascinating runner fresh for the John Size stable. His form was trending up when last seen. Although barrier 12 is no help, remaining in Class 4 gives him every chance to make an impact with the stable switch.

8 Jubilation For All is a sneaky improver. His first-up run was much better than the ninth placing suggests, after he was hemmed up until late, and his encouraging trial since hints at a forward move at odds.

2 Thousand Spirit adapted well to the class drop, controlling the race last start before being collared late.

Race 2 (1,200m)

8 Armour War Eagle comes back to 1,200m which may look a query at first glance, but a truer tempo could be exactly what he needs after a sequence of luckless, better-than-it-reads efforts. Barrier 1 finally gives him the platform to work with.

1 Circuit Grand Slam caused a major upset on debut with a sweeping last-to-first win, and while he now needs to confirm it was no fluke, his trial since suggests it was not.

3 Geneva resumes after a seven-month injury break (back surgery) but his trials have been consistently good and he has always profiled as a horse with upside.

6 Refusetobeenglish is progressing well with more racing after a luckless sixth two starts back and a close fourth last start. A decent tick-over trial keeps him in the conversation as an improving type.

Race 3 (1,200m)

6 Jubilant Star looks set to break through fourth-up. He drew 13 last start, was dragged back to find cover and launched late to finish third against the race shape. He draws wide in 11, but a stronger tempo should help and James McDonald remaining aboard is a key pointer.

1 Majestic Valour maps well from barrier 7 and can look to replicate his debut win over Ever Luck, a performance backed up by a stack of handy trials that stamped him as a horse with ability.

13 Speedy Smartie is thriving since joining Brett Crawford with two wins and two seconds in Class 5, and although this is deeper, the drop in weight keeps him in the conversation.

8 Cool Boy ran an eye-catching debut third to Salon S on Nov 15. Drawn the widest but, as he is a get-back sort, he should be able to sit back and unwind late.

Race 4 (2,400m)

2 Al Riffa was far from disgraced in the Melbourne Cup, giving away plenty of ground under top weight yet still closing strongly for seventh. His Irish St Leger and Curragh Cup wins showcase his talent and, at 2,400m, he owns a Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin victory and a Hardwicke second to Rebel’s Romance.

5 Sosie profiles well after an excellent third to Daryz in the Arc. He also shaped well behind Byzantine Dream in the Prix Foy and his Eclipse flop came when taken on in front.

3 Giavellotto is the defending Vase champion. He looks on song again after a September Stakes win and a very good Arc fourth on ground softer than he prefers.

1 Los Angeles, the Irish Derby winner, has not been at his peak lately but was not disgraced in the Prix Foy before failing to handle Arc conditions.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Ka Ying Rising aims to become the seventh dual winner of the Sprint and is in fearsome order. Fresh off his historic Everest victory in Australia, the world’s highest-rated sprinter returned to Sha Tin with his most dazzling display in the Jockey Club Sprint.

4 Helios Express ran third second-up in that same lead-up. Shapes to replicate his runner-up finish in this race in 2024.

2 Satono Reve, third 12 months ago, went on to win the Takamatsunomiya Kinen, chased Ka Ying Rising home in the Chairman’s Sprint Prize, ran second to Lazzat at Royal Ascot, and comes off a promising fourth in the Sprinters Stakes.

6 Fast Network ran a clear second to Ka Ying Rising in the Jockey Club Sprint in his best effort yet.

Race 6 (1,800m)

2 Gentlemen Legacy brings the right profile to this. His fourth over 2,000m last start came after being forced into an energy-sapping mid-race move that left him vulnerable late, yet he still stuck on well. Reuniting with Purton is a positive, even if the drop back in distance is not.

3 Pope Cody has held his form since breaking through four starts ago. The race shape has been against him in his last two runs, but he has still produced strong efforts.

13 The Auspicious will drift back from barrier 10 but that is his usual pattern. Though untried at the trip, he should be in the finish.

14 Supreme Mastermind has been running well under big weights in Class 4. Now back up into Class 3 with a weight drop, he looks a key player.

Race 7 (1,600m)

10 My Wish gets his chance at Group 1 glory from an ideal barrier 2 to settle in the one-one. He was beaten as the short favourite in the Jockey Club Mile but the hot tempo and his racing manners worked against him, yet he still stuck on, only a length away.

1 Soul Rush returns after finishing second in this race in 2024 and, while he again draws wide, his form this campaign has been rock solid. Good enough to win this.

2 Voyage Bubble also draws wide as he looks to defend his title but, with Purton aboard, he should still get his chance.

14 Embroidery adds serious intrigue as Japan’s star filly taking on Sha Tin for the first time. A mile is a very different contest to what she is used to, but her profile is hard to ignore.

Race 8 (2,000m)

1 Romantic Warrior made history last year as the first horse to win three editions of this race. Well placed to extend that record after his sensational injury-comeback victory in the Jockey Club Cup.

2 Bellagio Opera brings proven top-level credentials, resuming from an Arima Kinen fourth to win the Osaka Hai back-to-back before second in the Takarazuka Kinen.

7 Quisisana won a strong Prix Jean Romanet. Two solid efforts over further in the Arc and British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes. Return to 2,000m suits.

5 Straight Arron ran well in the Sha Tin Trophy and Jockey Club Cup. Decent runs in the 2023 and 2024 Hong Kong Cup keep him in the mix.

Race 9 (1,400m)

3 Star Rise is fourth-up in Hong Kong. Luckless fourth last start when badly held up until the 100m.

2 Everyone’s Star is also ready to win after two strong runs from wide draws this campaign.

1 Juneau Pride should be ready to peak third-up, though he again faces a wide draw in barrier 13. Ryan Moore can offset that.

4 Charming Legend resumes for the Caspar Fownes yard. Was a horse with upside last season.

Race 10 (1,400m)

12 Public Attention shapes as a genuine Classic Series contender with a win second-up in Hong Kong. The one to beat.

1 Beauty Eternal needs a sharp lift in form but this is the weakest race he has tackled for some time.

4 Dancing Code draws ideally in barrier 1 where he maps for the perfect run to suit his pattern. The return to 1,400m looks timely.

8 Aeris Nova has outstanding form with consecutive placings to Light Years Charm and Patch Of Stars.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club