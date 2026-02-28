Romantic Warrior hard to beat

Sydney champion jockey James McDonald holds a perfect domestic record of 11 wins from as many rides on Romantic Warrior on his home soil in Hong Kong. The pairing should extend the run to 12 wins in the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on March 1. McDonald has also ridden Romantic Warrior to wins in Australia, Japan and Dubai.

Race 1 (1,800m)

7 Charity Together gets an inside draw for the first time in four runs since dropping into Class 4, and it comes off two close-up fourths that have had enough merit from rearward positions. The better gate is the key change to take the next step.

1 Audacious Pursuit has been consistent all season, but he over-raced last time when runner-up as a well-supported favourite, and he gets another look on that.

9 Storm Runner is an interesting one after taking 17 starts to break through, but he is still just a four-year-old who has been honest all season. He can go on with it now that the win is out of the way.

3 Amazing Gaze started favourite in that same race and never got the cleanest trip when finishing eighth, beaten two and a quarter lengths. He can improve if things fall into place.

Race 2 (1,400m)

7 California Bay keeps Zac Purton after their close third at the course and trip from barrier 12. Barrier 4 gives them a much better platform this time. There does not look to be much speed on paper, which should see him land handy and get every chance.

12 Gastronomique has been hitting the line well in his last two runs without being beaten far. He did not get the clearest passage last time when ninth, beaten 2 1/2 lengths, and it was an encouraging effort to build on.

3 Chill Partners is trending the right way after a solid third-up second behind Crossborderdude.

1 The Absolute drops back into Class 4 where his better form sits, and his second-up seventh last time was better than it reads. He does settle back, but a kinder draw can help him find cover and improve his map.

Race 3 (1,400m)

8 Circuit Fiery has been consistent all season and reunites with Purton from barrier 1 after that pair combined for a win three starts ago. He has backed it up in Class 4 with back-to-back placings since, and his on-pace style keeps him out of trouble and able to make his own luck.

2 Rezeki broke through well two runs ago and last time went down by a length after striking traffic from the top of the straight until the 300m. There was plenty of merit in the effort.

1 Ryui Kokoroe drops into a weak Class 4 and that is the key change after a fast-finishing sixth behind Happy Index two starts ago, which reads well as a guide.

6 Francis Meynell gets a much kinder draw in barrier 3 after coming from barrier 11 last time to run his best race of the season, closing strongly to fifth.

Race 4 (1,200m)

10 Victory Champion did it the hard way last time, snagged back from a wide draw and losing lengths in running, yet still finishing off well. He also had a vet excuse there, and an inside draw gives him a much cleaner set-up to bounce back.

3 Gold Patch backed up strong trial work with a narrow but impressive debut win over 1,000m, and he has trialled neatly since alongside Beauty Bolt and Patch Of Cosmo. Barrier 13 is the query for the inexperienced three-year-old second-up.

8 Glaciated goes back to this course and distance where he is a winner after flashing home for third on the all-weather. Barrier 3 is a big swing in his favour and he should settle much closer than he did from gate 12.

2 Find My Love is proven in Class 4 and returned to the grade in encouraging style when a close-up fourth.

Race 5 (1,200m)

6 Conrad Patch faces a competitive Class 4, but he is trending the right way and his latest third behind Island Buddy came after he did not get the cleanest of runs. The debut second to Hot Delight looks an even stronger guide now, and it reads as the formline to follow.

11 Alabama Song backs up quickly after running third to Smart Golf last week, and that sits well alongside his fast-finishing ninth behind Island Buddy in the same race as Conrad Patch.

4 Happy Shooter has put it together since finishing second to Elite Golf two runs ago, then breaking through for his first win last time. A good trial between runs suggests there is more to come.

3 Island Buddy chases a hat-trick since joining the Brett Crawford stable and he is clearly thriving on the new regimen. The query is that the race pressure looks likely to be stronger.

Race 6 (1,200m)

3 Galactic Voyage has looked a progressive type through three runs, and his profile reads like one on the up. He finished off sharply for fourth behind Aurora Patch on debut, then backed it up with a wide-drawn third to Loyal Bright before breaking through third-up, pulling clear with authority late.

1 Celestial Hero maps for a soft run from barrier 3 and gets the rider change to Dylan Browne McMonagle, which adds interest.

6 Perfectday goes back to Sha Tin after three runs at Happy Valley, and that switch can suit. He had to work around barrier 11 last time. While he finished ninth, it was a better effort than it reads, and he reunites with James McDonald who won on him first-up.

10 One More could be better suited back in trip after he has been going hard in front over 1,400m and fading.

Race 7 (2,000m)

1 Romantic Warrior launched his Triple Crown bid with a commanding Stewards’ Cup win. He now gets to 2,000m, his best trip, for the second leg where it is hard to see the others turning the tables.

2 Voyage Bubble defends his crown as the 2025 winner and his Stewards’ Cup third had merit after racing wide. A much better barrier trial between runs was a noticeable lift.

4 My Wish steps up to 2,000m for the first time since his Derby second, when he settled last then flew home off a sharp final 400m. A small field could allow him to use that turn of foot again.

6 Winning Wing is a stayer on the up after winning three of his six starts this season. This is his stiffest test, but it is the right sort of assignment to learn where he stands at this level.

Race 8 (1,200m)

6 Aurio is better placed back at 1,200m after a closing fourth to all-the-way winner Riding Together at 1,400m, when it was hard to make ground. He draws well in barrier 2 and, on what he has shown this term since joining the Manfred Man stable, he deserves another chance.

4 Rising Force has done it the hard way from barrier 14 in his last two. He landed a betting move two starts ago when he held off Crossborderpegasus, then gave a sight again last time before being run down late by Happy Index. Barrier 3 is a kinder starting point today.

10 Armour War Eagle arrives off three placings, most recently second to Hot Delight, and a strong tempo suits his chances.

1 Lucy In The Sky resumes after a bleed and his trials have suggested he is ready to run well first-up.

Race 9 (1,800m)

2 Numbers scored two all-the-way wins in strong races. Barrier 11 deters, but there is a long run to the first turn, and it is hard to see anything pressuring him without compromising their own chance.

1 Little Paradise won the Classic Mile with authority, producing a sharp sprint once in the clear. This is a fresh test at 1,800m, but he brings the class angle.

4 Invincible Ibis finished sixth in the Classic Mile, but it was better than the result suggests after a poor trip from barrier 11. Barrier 2 is a big swing in his favour.

6 Beauty Bolt is a model of consistency, returning two wins and five placings. His tactical versatility and honesty make him hard to overlook again.

Race 10 (2,000m)

5 Aerodynamics can boost his Derby claims if he sees out the trip. His last-start 11th to Flow Water Flow is best forgiven after he had no luck late, and Purton hops on at the right time from barrier 4.

3 Liveandletlive is a tough front runner who arrives off back-to-back narrow defeats to second. He does not look set to cop much pressure up front, and that can make him hard to run down.

2 Karma has not won for a while, but his second to Flow Water Flow when dropping back into Class 3 last time was a strong return to form. Firmly in the mix.

1 Gentlemen Legacy got the better of Liveandletlive last time and sits at the same weight, despite the ratings rise due to the conditions of the race. He can measure up again.

Race 11 (1,040m)

8 All Out For Six ran an eye-catching sixth on debut at 1,200m after covering ground from barrier 12. The 1,400m looks ideal second-up. He was a three-time winner over the trip before import.

9 Emblazon has won four of five this season. The move into Class 2 puts him right in the thick of it now but he does not look out of place.

4 Mugen is coming to hand for the Crawford stable. Had no luck at 1,200m last time. A step to 1,400m, Purton taking over, and a kinder draw help his cause.

7 Gustosisimo made steady ground at his last start. Drops back in trip and should be able to get an economical run from barrier 1.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club