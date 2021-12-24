Romantic times ahead

With a name like his, Romantic will surely have plenty of admirers when he resumes racing, judging by his superb trial at Kranji yesterday morning.

His win in the third of seven trials was the most impressive, indeed. On that, he looks a "must follow" in his next assignment.

Singapore racing will resume on Jan 2, after a month's break. The Kranji race track has been buzzing for the resumption, both in track gallops and trials.

Yesterday saw the completion of a rare three straight days of trial sessions, with many horses getting back on their toes in the starting gates. There were six heats on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.

Back to Romantic. What we saw yesterday was a horse almost fully wound up for a winning return. Give him a few more pieces of work to further muscle up and he will be a winner in waiting.

Ridden by trainer Jason Lim's assistant, former champion jockey Richard Lim, the six-year-old New Zealand-bred tracked on the outside of Valorous, as they followed Muraahib and Lim's Dream.

At the rear were Special Ops, Strong N Powerful and Singapore Gold Cup hero Lim's Lightning, who was travelling very wide and giving jockey Danny Beasley a workout on his biceps. He was obviously just out to stretch his legs.

Muraahib started to kick away under comeback former three-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes. Lim's Dream just ambled along, while Romantic moved up in tandem with Muraahib.

Although not asked for anything, Romantic quickened and cruised past Muraahib in the final 50m to win the 1,000m trial on the Polytrack by 11/4 lengths in a smart 1min 0.75sec.

The way he strode out boldly under his own steam was commendable. This horse will surely be a lot fitter with more work in the coming days and weeks.

The connections of the horse have had plenty of fun with the son of Showcasing.