Romania secure Euro 2024 spot with comeback win over Israel

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group I - Israel v Romania - Pancho Stadium, Felcsut, Hungary - November 18, 2023 Romania players celebrate after qualifying for the Euro 2024 REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group I - Israel v Romania - Pancho Stadium, Felcsut, Hungary - November 18, 2023 Romania's Andrei Ratiu in action with Israel's Thai Baribo REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
FELSCUT, Hungary - Romania booked a place at Euro 2024 after recovering from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win against Israel in their Group I qualifying clash on Saturday.

The match, held in Hungary, was evenly contested until Ianis Hagi secured the win for Romania with a low shot from a tight angle inside the box after 63 minutes.

Eran Zahavi had put Israel in the lead 90 seconds into the match with a header from an unmarked position after a corner.

Romania levelled after 10 minutes when George Puscas headed in a rebound off the woodwork.

Tensions heightened as Romania's Valentin Mihaila received a red card five minutes from time for a tackle on Dor Turgeman.

The result sees Israel fall short of a top-two finish and they will move into the playoffs for another chance to reach next year's finals in Germany. REUTERS

