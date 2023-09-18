Romania realistic after brutal opening World Cup fixtures

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - South Africa v Romania - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 17, 2023 South Africa's Steven Kitshoff in action with Romania's Adrian Motoc REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Romania Training - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 8, 2023 Romania head coach Eugen Apjok during training REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

BORDEAUX, France - Romania are using the World Cup to blood young talent and did not expect to compete with tier one nations, their head coach Eugen Apjok said, after suffering their second crushing World Cup defeat in a row on Sunday.

While some of the tournament minnows such as Uruguay and Portugal have stepped up to offer real competition to more established teams, Romania looked broken after they followed an opening 82-8 loss to Ireland with an even heavier 76-0 defeat to South Africa.

They also appear to be in decline for a side who in the last two years have beaten Uruguay twice and Tonga once as well as coming close against Argentina in July 2021.

"I don't like these comparisons, the players that played last year and this year are different, some of these players are very young, our main objective was to give experience to our players and prepare for the next qualification round," Apjok said.

"We have to rest, we have to improve and learn a lot of lessons from this game. We need more time to improve and we will do our utmost," he said.

Captain Cristian Chirica echoed the notion that Romania are using the World Cup to build experience in the squad ahead of future tournaments.

"Our team is young, our players are doing their best, we're trying to grow and these games will make us better for the next qualification round," he said.

The scattering of Romania fans in the Stade de Bordeaux had precious little to cheer on Sunday as their side shipped twelve tries, although they impressively managed a scrum penalty against the Springboks as well as the odd line break.

They next face yet another top-tier clash against Scotland on Sept. 30, where the goal would appear to be a respectable scoreline after such heavy opening losses. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top