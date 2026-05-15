Roman Beauty draws admirers

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Ennion’s debut runner-up filly to go one better in S’pore Pools Trophy at Kenilworth

Trainer Greg Ennion (left) and jockey Corne Orffer have combined to many successes on the South African racing scene, such as this win by Tag And Release in a Maiden Juvenile Plate at Kenilworth on April 18. They hold a strong chance for another visit to the winner's enclosure with Roman Beauty in another Maiden Juvenile Plate, this time named the Singapore Pools Trophy (1,000m) at Kenilworth on May 16.

– One week after Singapore Pools were honoured by 4Racing at Turffontein in Johannesburg, their name will again ring out at a South African winner’s circle, but this time more than 1,400km away.

The 140,000 rand (S$11,000) Singapore Pools Trophy Maiden Juvenile Plate (1,000m) was actually scheduled at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth, Cape Town on May 12, two days after the Singapore Pools Trophy 2026 Pinnacle Stakes (1,800m) won by Pressonregardless at Turffontein.

Howewer, due to inclement weather, it was postponed to May 16 while maintained at the same venue.

Race Coast, who are the partner hosting Pools this time, have also kept to the same race card, including the nine horses contesting the race selected to welcome their guests.

As to be expected in a Maiden Juvenile, four of them are unraced individuals, but the exposed form among the remaining five should make for a competitive outcome.

While any “market springers” amongst the newcomers should be respected, the main candidates are Roman Beauty and Blackbird, who ran well enough on their debuts, while Navasnine woke up encouragingly at his second appearance.

Trained by veteran horseman Greg Ennion, Roman Beauty was supported from 14-1 into 7-1 at her first try over same course and distance on April 18.

She showed good early pace, before being passed by Enticement who raced away to a two-length victory.

It helps that she is drawn 2 (towards the inside of the straight course) where the rain-softened Hollywoodbets Kenilworth surface has been more favourable in recent meetings.

Corne Orffer, a vastly experienced jockey and a good judge of racing talent, is upbeat about the grey Danon Platina filly out of speedy mare Bella Ragazza.

“Roman Beauty is a very smart, little filly with a beautiful action,” he said.

“We will try to take advantage of the fillies’ weight allowance.

“Her current trackwork is nice, and I feel she can win a good, few races.”

Gated next to her is Blackbird, who also made a neat debut.

Candice Bass’ New Predator colt came home 8.5 lengths off Rich Man World, hardly a disgrace against a genuinely high-class rival who is arguably the best juvenile seen out in South Africa this term.

Another factor is his rider, Aldo Domeyer, whose strike rate with Bass is 28 per cent wins and 60 per cent places – a notably high percentage to runners.

Bass also sends out a newcomer in Scotland Yard, a Captain Of All juvenile who is part-owned by Liverpool goalkeeper Fred Woodman.

Bass reckons Scotland Yard will need the experience of this first outing, though.

Justin Snaith conditions three participants in this contest, headlined by Navasnine, a developing gelding who improved second-up off Magma Flow and seems likely to progress further.

Craig Zackey, currently South Africa’s leading jockey, rides this grey sired by champion stallion Gimmethegreenlight out of the smart mare Negroamaro. He is a seriously big player.

Snaith, who is on top of the South African trainers’ log, has another Gimmethegreenlight representative, Vessel Of Light.

Ex-Kranji jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe is booked for the ride, but Snaith feels Vessel Of Light will need the experience of this opening run.

Helming a powerful yard of blue-blooded thoroughbreds, including 101 winners from 755 runners at a 13 per cent win and 49 per cent place strike rate, Snaith also introduces Reef Runner, by sprint star Rafeef out of Sails Set.

This colt with a speed-laden pedigree and to be partnered by one of South Africa’s most accomplished riders, Richard Fourie, has drawn positive pre-race comments from Snaith.

“He shows plenty of speed and can run into the money on debut,” he said.

Andre Nel saddles Let’s Celebrate who is by renowned stakes winners producer Vercingetorix. He will be ridden by low-percentage (4 per cent) hoop, Gareth Wright.

Said Nel of his 2YO bay colt: “He’s a precocious type – just unsure how he will handle the soft going.”

Vulcan Rock (change of gears with a tongue tie fitted) and Silver Prophecy (dead last on debut) have shown little so far and will need substantial improvement to contend.

Mark van Deventer for Race Coast with additional reporting by Michael Lee