Roma finish second in Europa League group after win against Sheriff

ROME - AS Roma finished second in Europa League Group G after beating Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 on Thursday, courtesy of first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Andrea Belotti and a late strike by Niccolo Pisilli.

Slavia Prague held on to top spot in the group with a scintillating home performance to crush Servette 4-0 with first-half goals from David Doudera, Ivan Schranz, and a brace from Mojmir Chytil.

Lukaku broke the deadlock for Roma 11 minutes into the match by being in the right place at the right time to tap in Nicola Zalewski's cross from a short distance.

After 32 minutes, Belotti extended the lead for the home side by heading the ball into an open net, capitalising on a rebound from Zalewski's volley which had initially been clawed away by Sheriff keeper Maxym Koval.

Pisilli added the third goal deep into stoppage time with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Roma ended with 13 points, two behind Slavia Prague, and will move into the play-off rounds. REUTERS