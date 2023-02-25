Roller skating: Former short track speed skater Lucas Ng to lead Singapore roller sports team in Asiad debut

SINGAPORE – After more than a decade on the ice, former short track speed skater Lucas Ng has found new ground in roller sports.

The 34-year-old, who won a gold medal and two silvers as an ice skater in two SEA Games outings, will be part of Singapore’s roller skating team competing at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The four-man team will participate in the men’s 3,000m relay race – the first time that the Republic is sending representatives in roller skating to the Asiad.

Ng decided to dip his feet into inline speed skating in 2021 when he realised the sport has the potential to rise to prominence like swimming or athletics.

The discipline head of inline speed skating at the Singapore Rollersports Federation said: “As compared to skating on ice, inline skating is a lot more accessible to the masses. With help from governing bodies and strong community support, the sport can potentially become a mainstream one.

“I’m confident enough to say that in this country, there’s no one else better in this sport or in a better position, considering my experience in competitive speed skating, to bring the sport forward.”

Ng was the first Singaporean to compete at the 2011 Asian Winter Games, participating in the men’s 500m and 1,000m for short track speed skating. He won a gold in the 3,000m men’s relay event at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, adding to silvers in the 1,000m and 3,000m relay from the 2017 edition in Malaysia.

Despite temperature and equipment differences, Ng faced little difficulty adapting to skating on land as the nature of both sports are alike.

He said: “The boots are similar, and luckily I was able to adapt to the change from blades to wheels quickly and apply techniques competitively.”

Inline speed skater Ryan Chua, 25, said having Ng as both a teammate and mentor is crucial for the team.

Chua said: “Having Lucas on the team gives us a sense of assurance as he has a lot more experience in the competitive sporting scene.”

The team, who have five to six training sessions a week, also face challenges due to the lack of a designated practice venue. They train at different venues such as the 100Plus Promenade, community centres and rooftops of car parks.

Inline speed skating races typically take place on a 200m oval track which are slightly sloped at both ends.

Ng said: “We don’t have a banked track here so we have to spend more funds to go overseas to experience what an actual competition venue looks and feels like.

“Hopefully our qualification for the Asian Games will be a good start and people will see the prospects of the sport’s growth.”