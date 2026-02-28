Roland Garros to hold court in March Stakes

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) MEKONG raced green in a smart debut. She is sure to come on with the experience.

(6) ANUSHKA started at long odds on debut but showed up well. Was only run out of it late.

(9) JAPURA has consistent form over course and distance. Will be one of the fancied runners. Watch the betting for the debutants.

(8) FLOWER TRYST is not without claims.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) DURBAN DIAMOND won well on debut and runner-up Japura had solid form before that. She should come on with the experience and can follow up.

(2) GLOBAL TREND won well on debut in good time and should run a big race.

Stablemate (1) ODE TO THE SEA improved with each outing to win last time and a 1.5kg allowance will add to his cause.

(5) SILENT WORLD can complete the quartet.

Race 3 (1,750m)



(4) PSYCHE has put in three smart efforts to date and was narrowly beaten last outing on this course. She looks progressive and should have a big say.

(8) CAN WE START can only improve from his debut sixth.

(1) SKIPPER O’MALLEY has been knocking at the door at recent starts in Open Maidens. Strong chance in this line-up.

(5) CRIMSON TYPHOON steps up in trip with the blinkers staying on. May surprise.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(1) JP’S PALACE is never far back. He was narrowly beaten in the Fever Tree Stakes over course and distance last time. He comes from an in-form stable with the best of the draws and a 1.5kg claim.

(12) TYRCONNELL was a neck behind JP’s Palace in the Fever Tree. They meet on the same terms but are drawn opposite sides, which could make the difference between the two.

(2) QUEUE WING has been in good form in blinkers. He has a handy weight helped by a 1.5kg claimer and he will be dangerous.

(5) MISTER NIBBLES has shown steady recent improvement. He is up in class but takes the corresponding drop in weight along with a 2.5kg claimer.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) ROLAND GARROS boasts smart Cape form but shoulders top weight against some useful opposition in the March Stakes.

Ignore (1) I’M A FIREBALL at his run in the Gauteng Guineas, where he drew wide.

Stablemate (4) GOTTA GO EDDIE has hardly been out of the money. Keep safe.

(2) KANAAL SKATER was disappointing on the Poly last time but can bounce back.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) LITTLEBLACKGEM is better than her last run and the step-up in trip could suit.

(4) ETHEREAL VIEW is struggling for her next win but has been coming down in the ratings and may now be off a more competitive mark.

(3) GREENLIGHT QUEEN has consistent form on the Poly but the step-up in trip on the turf could be what she is looking for.

(7) FLYING REIGN STORM has been in good form of late and has won over course and distance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) FORTRESS OF FIRE is progressive and, although he takes on stronger this time around, he does look capable.

(6) VIHAAN’S WEB has been in good form on this course at his last two and gets a 2.5kg claim. Bit shorter better, though.

(1) LICENCE TO THRILL is over his best course and distance. He was close-up behind the smart Wild Justice last time and should be right there again.

(5) CYMRIC has been a let-down of late but, back over a sprint, he could find his best form.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) SARAGOSSA CAT has her first outing for Tienie Prinsloo. She has smart Highveld form and rates a strong chance.

(1) QUEEN BRAGANZA was not far back over course and distance when facing stronger last time. She gets the benefit of a 4kg claimer and can feature.

(5) DAWN SURPRISE is in cracking form. Although she still has the benefit of a 4kg claimer aboard, she does step up in class.

(9) SUGARBUSH returns from a long break and makes her local debut. Her Cape form was useful and it could pay to follow the money on this one.