Roglic confirms Jumbo-Visma departure

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d&#039;Italia - Stage 21 - Rome to Rome - Italy - May 28, 2023 Jumbo – Visma&#039;s Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium after winning the Giro d&#039;Italia REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Primoz Roglic will leave the Jumbo-Visma team at the end of the current season, he told reporters before the start of the Giro dell'Emilia on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Slovenian has been with the Dutch team since 2016, winning three consecutive editions of the Vuelta a Espana as well as this year's Giro d'Italia.

"I can definitely confirm yes, that I will leave the team, but we want to tell all the details as to where, after the races that I do," Roglic said in Carpi.

"So first I'm here to race, so we focus here and then do the next moves."

Roglic, a two-time winner of the Giro dell'Emilia, finished third in the recent Jumbo-Visma-dominated Vuelta a Espana, behind teammates Jonas Vingegaard and winner Sepp Kuss.

His final race with the team will be at Il Lombardia in Italy on Oct. 7. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top