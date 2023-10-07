Rodri’s absence gives Arsenal a chance to end losing run against Man City

LONDON – For a club aiming to compete with the best, Arsenal’s record against Manchester City is lamentable. As last season’s Premier League top two meet at the Emirates, can City really extend their league record against Arsenal to 13 consecutive wins? It is the type of dominance one would expect a top team to have over a perennial relegation contender, not one of the purported elite.

Perhaps Sunday will be different. Arsenal might catch City at the right time. If Pep Guardiola’s team ever has a flat spot in the season, it tends to be around the time the Champions League group stage fills up their schedule.