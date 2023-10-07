On The Ball

Rodri’s absence gives Arsenal a chance to end losing run against Man City

John Brewin
Manchester City's Rodri battling for the ball with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah during the Community Shield in August. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – For a club aiming to compete with the best, Arsenal’s record against Manchester City is lamentable. As last season’s Premier League top two meet at the Emirates, can City really extend their league record against Arsenal to 13 consecutive wins? It is the type of dominance one would expect a top team to have over a perennial relegation contender, not one of the purported elite. 

Perhaps Sunday will be different. Arsenal might catch City at the right time. If Pep Guardiola’s team ever has a flat spot in the season, it tends to be around the time the Champions League group stage fills up their schedule.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top