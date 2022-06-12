Rocket takes aim at Asian growth

It is payback time from snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan in the most positive way.

The seven-time world champion and world No. 1 is in town to launch his first Ronnie O'Sullivan Snooker Academy (Rossa) at The Grandstand in Bukit Timah and play some exhibition matches with China's world No. 6 Zhao Xintong, women's world champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai, Singapore's Jaden Ong and the public.

He will have a hand in developing Rossa's training curriculum and make more appearances at the academy in the future.

Hoping to leave a legacy and revolutionise and revitalise the sport in Asia, where an estimated 100 million people play the sport, O'Sullivan, whose is nicknamed "The Rocket", said: "I've taken enough from the sport. It's time I give a bit back."

After having his senses stimulated by a lion dance performance at Rossa yesterday, O'Sullivan, 46, told The Sunday Times how his affection for Asia came about: "Asian players respond to me more. In the UK, everyone just does their own thing and maybe they are a bit shy to share and ask for help.

"But when I go to China, a lot of the Chinese players make me eat with them. We build relationships and I feel like a part of them."

The London-based O'Sullivan is known to be generous with Asian players on the snooker tour and sometimes drops by Victoria's Snooker Academy in Sheffield to give pointers to players like Zhao, whom he dubbed the "Roger Federer of snooker" and tipped to be a future world champion for his accuracy and smoothness.

Zhao, 25, who has two ranking titles, shared: "It's amazing how I'm getting tips from my childhood hero, how he shows up to help us in times of need, even when it comes to issues with travel documents.

"He's a great inspiration and I really want to repay his kindness by doing as well as I can."

Such stories are also why Rossa CEO Gary Tan decided to start the academy with O'Sullivan, and build a professional ecosystem that starts with house rules such as no slippers, no singlets and no gambling in the premise.

He said: "Discipline, commitment, respect and focus are paramount for us. To be the best like Ronnie, you need to have the right approach to the game."

Rossa plans to nurture a pool of quality young players and provide them competition opportunities at an Asian amateur circuit and then a professional tour. It also aims to open other branches in Thailand and China to build a strong base of players to start an Asian circuit.

Despite feeling jet-lagged after arriving on Thursday, O'Sullivan proved to be a people's champion, mingling freely and entertaining all wefie requests, helping to respot balls during a friendly between Zhao and Nutcharut, and giving a quick snooker tutorial to guest of honour Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Mr Tong noted how Rossa is playing a part to take Singapore cue sports to a new level, as it made national pool player Sharik Sayed its first scholar, awarding him free access to practice facilities, a monthly stipend, coaching and mentorship, and sponsoring his overseas tournament participation.

He added: "The opening of Rossa is a vivid example of how private enterprise can contribute to the promotion and development of sport in Singapore.

"Private academies and institutions are key stakeholders that the government will continue to work and partner with, to build a strong and vibrant sporting culture in Singapore."