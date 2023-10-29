‘Rocket’ Jasper Philipsen wins Tour de France Singapore Criterium with an almighty sprint

SINGAPORE – Saving the best for last worked a charm for Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen, who clinched the Tour de France Singapore Criterium title on Sunday by utilising his strength – sprinting – during a frenetic finish to the race.

In the process, the 25-year-old outsprinted British legend Mark Cavendish, who settled for second spot and praised his rival, calling him a “rocket”.

With 2km to go, two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar had pulled away from the leading pack. But the peloton, led by four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, pushed hard and caught up with the Slovenian before the last 200m of the Suntec City circuit.

Cavendish, 38, then led briefly before Philipsen, who is known for his explosiveness and had won the 2023 Tour de France green jersey for points classification, snatched the title with an almighty sprint.

Pogacar, who was left with tired legs, settled for third among 39 riders, while another four did not finish the race in hot and humid conditions.

Froome placed 23rd while other big names such as Italian mountain specialist Giulio Ciccone was 15th. Singapore’s top finisher was 33rd-placed Raihan Airudin.

When asked about his strategy for winning the 20-lap race on a 3km circuit, Philipsen said: “I’m a sprinter. So obviously I want to go for a sprint strategy.

“We had a good team so I didn’t do much during the race and I tried to save as much as possible for the end.”