Straitstimes.com header logo

Robot dogs to help Mexican police at 2026 World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BBVA Stadium, which will be known as Estadio Monterrey during the tournament, will host four matches of the 2026 World Cup.

BBVA Stadium, which will be known as Estadio Monterrey during the tournament, will host four matches of the 2026 World Cup.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

MONTERREY, Mexico - A pack of robot dogs will help Mexican police tackle crime during

the 2026 World Cup this summer

, authorities said on Feb 9.

The four-legged robots are designed to enter dangerous areas and broadcast live video back to security forces, who can watch before taking action during the football tournament.

The global spectacle, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, is being hosted by Mexico alongside the United States and Canada.

The animaloid robots were acquired for 2.5 million pesos (S$183,865) by the city council of Guadalupe, part of the Monterrey metro area, which will host one of the World Cup venues.

A video released by the local government shows one of the robots walking on four legs through an abandoned building and climbing stairs, though with some difficulty.

The robo-hound can be seen transmitting live images to a group of police officers walking stealthily behind it.

In the demonstration the canine robot encounters an armed man and orders him to drop his gun using a loudspeaker.

The purpose of the robot dogs is “to support police officers with initial intervention ... to protect the physical safety of officers,” said Guadalupe mayor Hector Garcia.

They will be deployed “in case of any altercation,” he added.

BBVA Stadium, which will be known as Estadio Monterrey during the tournament, will host four matches. AFP

More on this topic
Robot dogs bearing realistic faces of tech titans, famous artists surprise visitors at Miami art fair
Robot dog in Mexico teaches animal kindness on the streets
See more on

Mexico

World Cup 2026

World Cup football

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.