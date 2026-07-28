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Roberto Mancini to become Italy coach for second time, source says

Former Italy coach Roberto Mancini waving toward photographers following the wedding ceremony of Manchester City and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alessia Elefante at the Chiesa Madre di San Giorgio Martire in Locorotondo, on July 24.

ROME – Former Italy coach Roberto Mancini is set for a second spell as national team coach, a source close to the matter said on July 28 .

Mancini will replace Gennaro Gattuso, who left the post in April following a World Cup qualifying defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina, the third time in a row the four-time world champions had failed to reach the global showpiece event.

Italian media reported that Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago announced the appointment during a Federal Council meeting, saying: “Mancini is the coach.”

The 61-year-old Mancini guided Italy to the European Championship title in 2021. REUTERS