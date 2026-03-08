Road To Paris charges to New Zealand Derby gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Road To Paris (George Rooke) returning to scale after winning the Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2,400m) at Ellerslie on March 7.

– The name Roger James is synonymous with the NZ$1.25 million (S$941,000) Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2,400m), and the Cambridge conditioner has done it once again when he and training partner Roger Wellwood produced the quinella in Ellerslie’s Classic with Road To Paris and Autumn Glory on March 7.

James had won the three-year-old staying feature six times previously, starting with the freakish filly Tidal Light – in partnership with Jim Gibbs – in 1986, and 40 years later, he made it win number seven – and his second with Wellwood – after Orchestral triumphed in 2024.

The pair had to sweat at every start with the enigmatic Road To Paris, who has proved to be a handful during his races.

The son of Circus Maximus threw away victory in the Group 3 Wellington Stakes (1,600m) in November by dislodging rider Masa Hashizume in the shadows of the post and he also ducked in sharply when closing behind That’s Gold in his final Derby lead-up event, the Group 2 Avondale Guineas (2,100m), at his last start on Feb 21.

The application of side winkers on March 7 looked to have worked the oracle on Road To Paris as he lobbed along comfortably near the tail of the field under George Rooke, before slowly improving at the 600m on the back of stablemate and Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2,400m) runner-up, Autumn Glory (Wiremu Pinn).

That pair stormed to the front at the 250m and set down to fight out a nail-biting finish, which went in favour of Road To Paris ($49) by a length, with the Kylie Hoskin-trained Geneva (Ben Thompson) battling home gamely for third.

The drama did not end there, though.

Road To Paris dumped Rooke as they cantered back, while shortly afterwards, the protest siren sounded with a judicial inquiry convened to look at interference by the winner against both place getters over the final 150m.

Despite some tightening from Road To Paris, the objection was eventually dismissed and the gelding held on to his second victory after opening his account in November 2025.

“I’m elated as we were super happy with all three of our horses,” said James, whose third runner Ariadne finished in 12th.

“We felt we had a huge show until the barriers came out – Road To Paris (13), Ariadne (14), Autumn Glory (15) – and we were pretty deflated.

“There were two super rides on the first two, and in fact, all three rides were huge. There is a big build-up to these days and this is very special.

“He (Road To Paris) is untapped but he has to improve his manners. This is also super for George as he has had a few rough times lately and we have stuck with him; he has stuck with us and that was one of the coolest Derby rides you will ever see.

“I think we may look at Sydney with the winner if he comes through this, but I think the filly (Autumn Glory) has probably done enough for now.”

Bred and raced by Ron and Judi Wanless, Road To Paris is out of the four-time winning Savabeel mare Spirit Of Heaven, who is a three-quarter sister to 2011 Group 1 Schweppes Oaks (2,000m) winner Lights Of Heaven. RACING AND SPORTS