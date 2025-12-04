Road closures for Dec 6-7 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The half-marathon and marathon will take place on two separate days at the 2025 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

SINGAPORE – The race organisers of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) have announced road closures and transport arrangements for the Dec 6-7 event.

Sections of the city, including Nicoll Highway, the National Stadium, Beach Road, Collyer Quay and Esplanade Drive will be closed to the public.

Some buildings along areas such as Suntec City, Nicoll Highway MRT and Bayfront Plaza will also be considered no access zones – which will have no vehicular access, pick-ups and drop-offs.

More details of the road closures and transport arrangements can be found here .

The two-day event will begin with the half-marathon, 5km and Kids Dash on Dec 6, followed by the marathon, Ekiden and 10km on Dec 7.

This is the first time in the event’s history that the half-marathon and marathon are held on separate days , a decision organisers Ironman Group say is aimed at providing runners with a smoother and more enjoyable race-day experience.

The SCSM will start at the F1 Pit Building and for the first time since 2017, it will finish at the Padang, which is surrounded by landmarks like the former City Hall and Supreme Court, which now houses the National Gallery Singapore.

There will also be changes to the full marathon route for 2025, with organisers removing the elevation points at Sheares Avenue and West Coast Highway following participants’ feedback.

The adjustments were made in response to concerns raised during the 2024 SCSM.

Runners had then described the final stretch of the marathon route, beginning from the 30km mark along West Coast Highway, as particularly gruelling due to the heat, with no shelter at that portion of the course.

Jeff Edwards, Ironman Group’s managing director of Asia, said: “Safety and accessibility remain our top priorities, and we’re grateful for the continued support of the public and our partners in delivering a world-class marathon experience for everyone.

“With a refreshed course and two-day format that celebrates Singapore’s cityscape and community spirit, SCSM 2025 offers runners the perfect stage to challenge themselves and achieve new personal bests.

“The course has been redesigned to remove challenging elevation points at West Coast Highway and Sheares Avenue, providing a flatter route that allows runners to focus on performance while enjoying the iconic sights and energy of the city.”

Organisers also announced that more than 52,000 runners, including over 13,000 international participants have registered for the 2025 edition of the event.

The annual race attracted over 55,000 participants in 2024.