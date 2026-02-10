Riyadh hosts 41st Asian Racing Conference

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chair of Asian Racing Federation, speaking at the opening ceremony of the 41st Asian Racing Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb 9.

RIYADH – The 41st Asian Racing Conference (ARC) officially opened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb 9 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel and Convention Centre, marking the Conference’s return to the Arabian Peninsula for the first time since 2007.

First staged in 1960, the Conference began with the opening ceremony, where Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chair of the Asian Racing Federation (ARF) and Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, welcomed about 650 guests from 45 countries.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to our host the JCSA (Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia), in particular, His Royal Highness Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal,” said Engelbrecht-Bresges as he addressed attendees ahead of the Conference (Feb 10 to 12).

“Over the 65 years since the first Asian Racing Conference, each of the ARCs has played a part in shaping the future of thoroughbred racing.

“But as we gather here now, in a world wracked with geopolitical tensions and division, and with our sport facing the headwinds of multiple challenges, the 41st ARC will be especially important.”

The Riyadh Conference theme – Honouring Tradition, Shaping the Future – features an interactive and dynamic three-day programme of guest speakers from jurisdictions around the world.

It opens a dialogue to discuss strategic insights, share high-level perspectives on the future of racing, emerging trends, technologies, innovations, wagering, breeding, equine and human welfare, international competition and integrity as well as other several key matters.

Engelbrecht-Bresges said: “By any measure, thoroughbred racing is a major sport. It is underpinned by feats of incredible athleticism.

“It is followed by millions across the globe, and it generates substantial benefits for society both economically and through contributions to bettering the community.

“But at the same time, our sport is very different to almost every other major sport, because unlike others, the centre of our sport is the horse.

“Not only does this define the ARF’s priorities, including welfare, integrity and development of the breed, it is also the source of one of our greatest strengths – namely, that this shared affinity for the horse provides a common purpose, inspiring us to work together across borders and take our sport to its greatest heights.

“Racing’s ongoing efforts to retain and increase relevance will become ever more important with the increased competition from other leisure activities – especially for the younger generation.

“At the same time, we are presented with a chance to rejuvenate our customer base with an improved race-going experience and new fan engagement platforms.”

The 41st ARC totals nine sessions, and also features key bureau meetings, including the ARF Executive Council, ARF General Assembly, International Stewards’ Conference, Asian Pattern Committee, the Asian and Oceania Stud Book Committee, and the International Forum for the Aftercare of Racehorses (IFAR).

Underlining his strong leadership of the ARF, Engelbrecht-Bresges was re-elected as ARF Chair by the executive council, a position he has held since 2014, having previously served as ARF Chair from 2007 to 2009.

He will open the first session of the ARC’s business programme on Feb 10 in a presentation titled “The Evolving Global Racing and Sporting Landscape”, which examines the evolving global racing and sports landscape.

Racing enthusiasts will be treated to spectacular action with the International Jockeys’ Challenge at King Abdulaziz racecourse on Feb 13, before the week culminates in the seventh running of the US$20 million (S$25.4 million) Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) on Feb 14.

2025 winner Forever Young will rewrite history should he claim back-to-back victories in the world’s richest race.

HKJC