Rivals to get another taste of Bad Medicine

Race 1 (1,000m)

Dean Smith has three runners carded and it is noteworthy that stable jockey Craig Zackey rides English-bred (4) GREY EAGLE.

The Alan Greeff-trained (7) U S RANGER looked unlucky not to win on debut.

(2) FLYING SKITT is trained by a trainer who is capable of having juvenile winners.

Stable companion (5) JUST CARTER was narrowly beaten on the Polytrack on debut but did not repeat that when well beaten at Kenilworth.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) DAFFODIL DELIGHT could prove hard to beat on debut. Only two of the nine runners carded have experience and both were not disgraced on their debuts.

Both (8) TP THUNDERCHILD and (9) WILD STAR should be right there at the finish.

(7) SABOTEUR could be ready for this and will have Zackey up.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) ENCHANTING CHOICE clearly needed her return run and should strip fitter this time. She has a very good record for Greeff and Zackey knows how to get the best out of her.

Stable companion (4) BAIE MOOI has done little wrong so far. She has been kept to the Polytrack and this is her first run on the turf. She could be anything.

(2) FAMILY POWER has improved and should be right there at the finish yet again. She was a winner when last racing on the grass.

(3) EPIKLEROS has only been modest of late but did win her last run on this surface.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(14) WARRIOR’S EDGE showed promise on his debut. He was all at sea on the Polytrack in his second start, so that run is easily ignored. It is interesting he is back on the grass.

(15) ROCKIE BLUE is threatening to win a race. He goes a bit farther this time but should have no trouble with this distance.

(3) BLAME IT ON ME and (4) CLIFFIE CLAVIN are also capable of making the frame.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) ZINOVI is clearly better than what he showed at Turffontein last time. He was doing very nicely at this, his home track, and can bounce back to beat these rivals.

(7) LANCIAFIAMME is still improving and chased home the Algoa Cup winner twice lately. He will be right there at the finish.

(5) JOKER MAN showed improvement last time and is another to consider.

(2) FIREALLEY is not a reliable sort but is talented and can make the frame.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(2) BAD MEDICINE was an impressive winner on stable debut for trainer Kelly Mitchley. That was on the Polytrack but he has won on the turf and can follow up.

(3) HOME REEF spoilt his very good form this season with a disappointing last effort. He can bounce back.

(8) ANATOLIAN SILVER is in good form and should contest the finish again.

(4) GEORGE HANDEL stands up to the task well, so could earn some more money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) ROMAN AGENT has some solid recent form and deserves another win.

(1) MERCANTOUR pulled off the WSB Polytrack Challenge, so his recent run in Gauteng is best ignored. He should be right there at the finish over this course and distance.

(6) GOLDEN PAVILION returned to form with a game win at his last start and could be competitive yet again.

(2) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD and (3) GOLDEN LINK are consistent and capable of earning some more money.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) ARE YOU SURE makes her local debut after a change of trainer and would not be a surprise winner.

(8) QUEEN OF JAZZ will like it back on the grass and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS won well on local debut and could follow up.

(2) JAPANESE GARDEN has not done too well at Fairview, but cannot be ignored.