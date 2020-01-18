Rising star Waikuku can lift the Stewards' Cup

RACE 1 (2,000M)

4 London Hall has been racing well this season. He'll need a race run to suit if he is to come from the tailend but the retention of Joao Moreira is a good push. 5 Villa Fionn steps out in search of his second win this season for leading trainer Ricky Yiu. He's another who will get back and rattle home. 6 Above appears to have only limited ability, but his two wins this season on the flipside have been no fluke. He's drawn well and should get every opportunity. 1 Magnetism was far from disgraced in Class 3 last start. He'll relish the return to Class 4 with champion jockey Zac Purton engaged.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

11 Eptiwins has had a number of chances across his career, tallying two narrow placings without winning. If he can find a forward position under Tony Piccone, he's going to go very close. 13 Little Thunder is another who has had plenty of chances but has also shown much ability. Matthew Poon takes the reins for this fresh off a Wednesday double and a win wouldn't surprise. 4 Sparkling Star has done well across two starts in Hong Kong, placing on debut. 3 Power King is next best. He's shown potential.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

3 Cheerful Leader finished runner-up last start over this course and distance. He would need only to repeat that effort and in his favour is the booking of Moreira. 1 Leap Of Faith has hit the ground running in Hong Kong, snatching two seconds from three appearances. He's drawn well for Purton and this race is suitable. 11 Gala Night has the ability but his consistency lets him down. If he can find his best, he'll be thereabouts from the good gate. 5 Invaluable has shown steady improvement. He warrants respect.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

11 Vital Spring is already a winner this season and another win, from the soft gate under Vincent Ho, would not shock. He's proven his capabilities in Class 4. 12 Fantastic Show is looking to end a run of two second-place efforts. He'll get back to the tailend, so the wide draw is no concern. 1 Circuit Three returned a narrow second first-up as a 26-1 chance, rattling home from the tailend over 1,400m. His eye-catching effort last start commands respect. 2 Mighty Giant got off the mark impressively last time out. He's not without a chance of repeating that performance, though he'll need to lug five pounds (2.27kg) more.

RACE 5 (1,600M) GROUP 1 STEWARDS' CUP

3 Waikuku narrowly missed last start behind Admire Mars in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile. He beat Hong Kong champion galloper Beauty Generation twice, including in his Group 2 Jockey Club Mile victory two starts ago. He's a genuine star on the rise and he can cement his position as Hong Kong's next big thing with a win in tomorrow's HK$10 million (S$1.73 million) Group 1 feature. 1 Beauty Generation has had his colours lowered on three occasions this season after winning 10 consecutive races, including five at Group 1 level. Although he has lost his invincible aura, he's still a champion who is going to fighting out the finish as he bids to win back-to-back Stewards' Cups. 2 Rattan steps back up to a mile after his mid-career switch to sprinting which relinquished a Group 2 score last season and Group 1 placing at his final run following that. He's been effective over the mile and the quick step-up to that distance poses no threat. 5 Furore is the reigning BMW Hong Kong Derby champion. He steps out over 1,600m following a minor setback over Christmas. He can figure with the right run as he has the class.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 Good Beauty closed rapidly last star to grab second over this course and distance. Trainer John Moore has racked up 29 seconds this season, the most of any trainer, but Good Beauty can change that with a suitable run under Grant van Niekerk. 4 Lockheed has been consistent without winning across his 20-start career. Although he's costly, he's worth considering due to his consistency. He should get the right run from Gate 1 under Moreira. 3 Cool Team got off the mark first-up this term. He's been doing well in Class 3 since then and he's proven his capability. 8 Super Fast steps out on debut under Purton. His latest trial was encouraging. Must respect.

RACE 7 (1,200M) THE CENTENARY SPRINT CUP

2 Hot King Prawn has returned from his bout with colic in excellent order. He ran a first-up second behind Aethero at Group 2 level, before notching another second behind stablemate Beat The Clock in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint. If he's improved his condition from last start, he's the one to beat for Karis Teetan. 1 Beat The Clock is looking for back-to-back wins in this race as well as a fourth career Group 1. Moreira sticks aboard and he's going to get every chance to show his class. 3 Mr Stunning returned from a lengthy lay-off to grab eighth first-up before his narrow fourth in the Hong Kong Sprint behind Beat The Clock. He was a winner third-up last season and he appears to have put all of his injury concerns behind him. He deserves respect. 4 Full Of Beauty also comes out of the Hong Kong Sprint. He's drastically improved across his short career, rising from Class 4 this time last year, to Group 1. He's up to this.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

8 Total Power displayed significant improvement last time out to grab fourth. He can progress further with the extra 200m and the middle gate should afford him every opportunity. 11 Beauty Loyal placed in his last two starts. He's consistent. Although the wide draw makes things tricky, he does get Moreira in the hope of offsetting this. 2 Mongolian King grabbed second last time out. Purton slots in the plate this time on the consistent gelding. With blinkers added for the second time, he should be able to go close again. 1 Follow Me won well three starts ago. He's next best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

10 Computer Patch got off the mark impressively last start. Although he steps up into Class 2, he's shown that he has plenty of potential to offer. With only 114lb on his back, he's going to prove tough to beat under Silvestre de Sousa. 6 Loving A Boom turned in a brilliant fourth last start, rattling home from the tailend at Happy Valley. He should be better suited to Sha Tin's wide spacious straight. He remains a winning chance with Purton engaged. 11 Duke Wai is looking for his fourth consecutive win. He faces Class 2 for the first time, which is always difficult, and he'll need to handle going around a bend. But he's gone to a new level this term and the low draw will afford him every opportunity. 4 Water Diviner is consistent. He warrants respect.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

7 Everyone's Joy flashed home to run a slashing third last start over 1,400m. He steps up to a mile, which suits, although he's drawn a touch awkwardly. 2 Smart Patch got off the mark first-up and has mixed his form since then, before narrowly missing last start with Purton aboard. He needs only to replicate that run to be in the finish. 11 Enzemble rattled home last start to finish third at 149-1. Any improvement will see him at the finish. 13 Such A Happiness is next best from the inside draw.

