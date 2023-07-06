Rio government names anti-racism law after Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Jr

RIO DE JANEIRO – The Rio de Janeiro government named an anti-racism law after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr on Wednesday which will see sporting events stopped or suspended in the event of racist conduct.

Brazil international Vinicius was racially abused by fans when Real played Valencia in May, the 10th such incident involving the 22-year-old that La Liga has reported to prosecutors last season.

Local media said the law was inspired by the player’s response to the incident at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium, where the game was paused for several minutes while the player pointed at those racially abusing him in the stands.

The “Vini Jr law”, unanimously approved by the Rio government in June, includes protocol on how to process complaints of racism and mandatory educational campaigns.

“Today is a very special day and I hope my family is very proud,” said Vinicius during a ceremony at the Maracana Stadium, where he made his senior debut for Flamengo in 2017.

“I am very young and I didn’t expect that I would be receiving this tribute.”

Vinicius also received awards from Rio’s legislative assembly and city council, and his footprints were added to the stadium’s Walk of Fame beside those of Brazilian greats such as Pele, Garrincha and Ronaldo.

“Sometimes I wonder if I deserve so much,” he said.

“I didn’t expect so many awards and to receive all this affection at the Maracana, where I attended and played so many Flamengo matches.”

Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary for Sports Rafael Picciani said it was an honour to pay tribute to “an idol of Brazilian football, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro”.

“In addition to all his football career achievements, Vinicius has also become a symbol of the fight against racism”.

In June, Vinicius was tasked by Fifa president Gianni Infantino to lead a special anti-racism committee made up of players, who will suggest stricter punishments for discriminatory behaviour in football.

Infantino added that as well as applying disciplinary and competition punishments, Fifa will also pursue legal action against abusers in countries where racism happens in football matches.

“There will be no more football with racism in it. The games should be stopped immediately when it happens. Enough is enough,” the 53-year-old said in June.

“I asked Vinicius to lead this group of players that will present stricter punishments against racism that will later be implemented by all football authorities around the world.

“We need to hear the players and what they need to work in a safer environment. We are very serious about it... An act of racism is a criminal act... From now on, Fifa will take legal actions with local authorities too, we will join complaints filed in local justice.” REUTERS