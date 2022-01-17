RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) WHAT A CHERRY showed promise in two starts over this trip, before disappointing over a longer distance last time. She should enjoy reverting to 1,000m with the blinkers fitted. The well-bred (1) DIVINE DYNASTY has been getting closer with every run. The filly could have more to offer over this distance for the first time. (2) ROCK ON CAPTAIN has the form and experience to fight out the finish. (6) DELLA'S SWORD showed pace before tiring late on debut over further. She should improve dropping back in trip with the experience.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) RIDGE TO REEF has improved with blinkers in his last two starts. Second over this track and trip last time, he rates as the one to beat. His stablemate (3) LYRICS TO LOVE was not disgraced in a big field over 1,200m last time and is likely to enjoy the return to 1,000m following a rest. (4) BOISTEROUS BUDDY is also capable of better after a short break. He had shown promise before being gelded but disappointed in two subsequent starts. (8) COUP ROYAL and (10) GREENLIGHTFORGO are likely improvers. Watch newcomer (9) DEAN STREET.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) GLOBAL GODDESS has finished in the money in both starts over this distance. She is closely matched with (2) CRUIZIN CALIFORNIA on the form of a recent meeting and could improve with blinkers fitted. Cruizin California boasts solid form and should be involved again. (3) FOR ALL WE KNOW made marked improvement when stepping up to 1,400m with blinkers last time. The filly is likely to take another step forward over the extra distance with the headgear retained. The well-related (7) IRISH WILDFLOWER has pleased in two attempts up the straight. On pedigree, she should relish the step-up in distance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) JEM ROCK caught the eye last time when running on from a long way back after a wide draw. The gelding could fare better from an inside gate. The well-related (3) SAGE KING has finished second in both starts since being gelded. He just needs to overcome a wide draw to open his account. The maturing (4) SILENT WAR should continue to improve, so is likely to fight out the finish. (6) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS is held by Silent War on their last start, but is capable of better. He will be competitive if reproducing his earlier form. (11) BILLIONAIRE and (13) SPACE COWBOY are open to any amount of improvement and could feature.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) KARIBA HALL, (3) SAINT WEST and (4) JAIMALA are consistent sorts in good form. They should be competitive racing off the same marks. The progressive three-year-olds (5) LET IT BURN and (8) GLOBAL ALLY could be headed for the Derby. They will need a forward showing to realise those ambitions. Both are talented and are likely to improve with the step-up in trip. But they will be tested by their older adversaries. Last-start winners (9) COUP DE MAIN and (7) EXCEEDER have more to do but could earn a minor cheque.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) KISSING POINT relished a return to this trip when winning a similar contest in good style last time. She has more to do under the top weight with a four-point penalty. But she is unbeaten over the course and distance, so rates as the favourite. (3) CASA INVERNO and (5) DIFFERENT FACE should give Kissing Point a good fight on better weight terms. (2) BRIANNA is capable of making her presence felt, too. Last-start winner (7) CHILLY WINTER is dangerous in receipt of 8.5kg. (6) SEEKING PEACE is closely matched with Chilly Winter on these terms.