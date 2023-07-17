Richardson outsprints Jackson in Silesia Diamond League

CHORZOW - US sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson reeled in Jamaican Shericka Jackson to claim a morale-boosting victory in the women’s 100m at the Silesia Diamond League on Sunday.

Richardson and Jackson went into the race as their countries’ recently-crowned national champions, the Jamaican having run 10.65 seconds in Kingston to go fifth in the all-time list.

In hot, steamy conditions in the Polish city of Chorzow, Jackson swept away on the coattails of fast-starting home favourite Eva Swoboda before taking the lead at the halfway mark.

Richardson then put on the after burners, coming through the line in 10.76sec for a stunning victory just a month away from the world championships in Budapest. Jackson was second in 10.78 with the Pole rounding out the podium (10.94).

“The 10.76 - I love the time. I put a great race together,” said Richardson. “This was a great competition, it was amazing. I executed correctly.”

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen earlier set a sensational European record of 3:27.14 in the men’s 1500m, edging ever closer to Hicham El Guerrouj’s world record of 3:26.00.

Aided by two pacemakers, the 22-year-old Norwegian was never troubled as the first eight finishers all set personal bests.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine held his form perfectly to claim a memorable win in the men’s 100m in 9.97sec.

Simbine beat world champion Fred Kerley into second, on 9.98sec in a photo finish with third-placed Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon.

Newly-crowned US champion Cravont Charleston was fourth in 9.99sec.

It was Kerley’s first defeat of the season in track’s blue riband event, but the American seemed unfazed by the result.

“I feel good about today´s race. Nothing was missing. I got my job done,” he said.