Richardson injury denies Commonwealth Games track showdown

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LONDON, July 29 - British track cyclist Matthew Richardson has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games because of injury, denying fans the chance of an intriguing clash with his former Australia team mates.

England-born sprinter Richardson defected from Australia to Britain shortly after earning two silvers and a bronze at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

His battle with Australia's Leigh Hoffman in the Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow had been billed as one of the best sub-plots of a Games struggling for star appeal.

"Unfortunately, due to an injury sustained in international racing earlier this week, Matt Richardson will no longer be able to compete for Team England at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games," team management posted on Instagram.

Richardson and Hoffman were part of Australia's team sprint squad that took home a bronze from Paris and would have raced against each other in the sprints and keirin.

"The Aussies want me to smash him, the Brits want him to smash me and that's the way it goes," Hoffman said at the Australian team announcement in Brisbane. "Seeing him in GB colours probably does bring out a bit more fire in me."

Richardson moved to Perth as a child and came through Cycling Australia's Podium Potential Academy. His decision to switch allegiance did not sit well with his former team mates.

He once described Australia's cycling programme as "like high school" compared to Britain's "Hogwarts".

Richardson was injured in a crash during the World Series keirin event in Japan.

The track cycling programme begins on Thursday. REUTERS