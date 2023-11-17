Riaz named Pakistan's chief selector

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Pakistan's Wahab Riaz celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Former fast bowler Wahab Riaz was appointed as Pakistan's chief selector on Friday, after Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down last month following allegations of a conflict of interests.

Former captain Inzamam resigned after Pakistani media reported one of his co-directors in a UK-based company was managing director of an agency representing leading Pakistani cricketers.

He quit during Pakistan's disappointing World Cup campaign in which they exited at the group stage after finishing fifth in the standings.

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel stepped down on Monday and batsman Babar Azam resigned as captain on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Riaz, who played 27 tests and 91 one-day internationals (ODI) for Pakistan, retired as a player in August. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top