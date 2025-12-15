Rey Magnerio strikes Gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Rey Magnerio (William Pike) motoring home strongly to score in the Group 3 The Gold Rush at Ascot on Dec 13. The Robbie Griffiths-trained six-year-old passed his first test on the 1,400m trip with flying colours at his 26th start.

– Rey Magnerio’s first crack at 1,400m ended in Gold Rush glory, with William Pike steering the Robbie Griffiths-trained galloper to victory in the A$1.5m (S$1.29m) Group 3 feature at Ascot on Dec 13.

After finishing a gallant third behind Libertad in the Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) on Nov 29, the Magnus six-year-old gelding stayed in Western Australia.

Rey Magnerio thrived when stepping up to the 1,400m for the first time at his 26th start.

He enjoyed a perfect run racing in the one-one spot throughout as Overpass (Joshua Parr) set a strong tempo up front.

In the straight, Rey Magnerio ($29) loomed large before edging past Overpass at the 50m. He held off a late surge from Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) winner Cosmic Crusader (Clint Johnston-Porter) to score by half a length.

Rey Magnerio has taken his prize money tally from A$1.26 million to A$2.08 million with his 10th win in The Gold Rush.

Griffiths was overjoyed after the brown gelding’s third Group victory.

Rey Magnerio had bagged two Group 2 wins, namely the 2025 Herald Sun Sprint (1,000m) and the 2025 Rubiton Stakes (1,100m), previously.

“I’ve lost my voice a bit, but oh mate, what a horse. What fun he’s been for all of us,” he said.

“He just has a crack. Willie thought he was stiff not to win the Winterbottom, and this was like Winterbottom number two, what a race.

“Overpass is such a great horse and when he kicked, to think you could get pass him is something special, and he did. Very proud.”

The decision to pay up late for the Gold Rush came on Nov 30, a day after the Winterbottom Stakes, as unlikely as it seemed the afternoon before.

Griffiths thanked foreman Reid Balfour for his efforts in keeping Rey Magnerio in tip-top shape, even with the unexpected two-week extension.

“His first trip away, I thought there’d only be one run in him. He had fresh legs because we came into the Winterbottom third-up,” he said.

“On the day, we thought ‘nah’, but you don’t make decisions on raceday. It was a very easy decision on Sunday morning to keep him.

“He’s got fresh legs, it was only his fourth run in and he just loved the Western Australian climate. He hasn’t missed a beat in the weather.

“It was evident the way he ran today – for his run at 1,400m, it was a crackerjack race.

“Reid’s done an outstanding job. He’s such a great horseman. You run a business from Melbourne and know that Rey’s in the best care possible.

“He rides him at work every day and said he hadn’t missed a beat. When he says that, you know to take note.”

Griffiths also confirmed that Rey Magnerio will be targeted for the A$5 million The Quokka (1,200m) on April 18, 2026.

RACING WA