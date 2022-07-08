Return with no regrets

Leave the competition with no regrets.

This is the advice Singapore's Commonwealth Games chef de mission (CDM) Lim Heem Wei has for the 67 athletes who are heading to Birmingham for the July 28-Aug 8 meet.

Speaking at yesterday's flag presentation ceremony at the British High Commissioner's residence, with various athletes and officials in attendance, the former national gymnast noted the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has brought.

Since the last Games on the Gold Coast four years ago - when Singapore won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals - there has also been a change of guard in table tennis, while shooting has been omitted from this year's programme.

These two sports have contributed 32 out of the 37 gold medals Singapore won at the Games since their first participation in 1958.

As such, Lim, who won a balance beam silver at Delhi 2010 and was assistant CDM in 2018, did not set a medal target for Team Singapore this time.

Preferring to trust the athletes and their teams, she said: "Every individual athlete would have different targets.

"They and their coaches would be very clear on the performance targets they have set.

"Every athlete would have to deal with some sort of pressure. The most important thing is the preparation leading up to the Games needs to be really tight and solid.

"Don't go into training or practice with just 80 per cent leading up to the competition and expecting a 120 per cent outcome.

"Trust the process, and once you get there, it's just doing your best. If you have given it your best and that's your best performance, you will leave with no regrets and only learning points."

At the ceremony, shuttler Terry Hee, 27, and powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli, 30, were revealed as Singapore's flagbearers for the opening parade at the Alexander Stadium.

Singapore badminton has made great strides in the past year with 10 titles won at various levels by its players, including Hee, who prevailed in three mixed doubles finals with his wife Jessica Tan.

Hee, who claimed a mixed team bronze at Glasgow 2014, is aiming to add to his collection in his third appearance at the Games.

He said: "With experience from Glasgow and Gold Coast, I hope to perform better in Birmingham.

"The aim is definitely to win a medal, but we also don't want to make this an obsession and let it affect our performances.

"After all, we also want to enjoy the process."

Aini will be competing in her first Commonwealth Games, where the para events run alongside the able-bodied competitions.

The lifter, who was sixth on her Paralympic debut last year, said: "This is also the first time I'm competing in an open category (up to 61kg) which is like five weight categories combined. It will be quite interesting and challenging as I'll be up against bigger competitors."

British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen is looking forward to the showcase of sporting abilities and sportsmanship.

She added: "The Commonwealth Games will bring together the 54 nations in a spirit of friendly competition and a celebration of the Commonwealth family's rich diversity and shared goals of democracy, development and peace.

"I wish Team Singapore all the best."