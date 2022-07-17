On The Ball

Retooled City even more awesome than before

Updated
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Rebuilding a team while delivering success is a discipline that Pep Guardiola has already proved himself adept at. Four English Premier League titles for Manchester City in the last five seasons attest to that, with the club's golden generation of Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero each phased out while trophies continued to roll in.

That was a process carried out gradually. Younger players like Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were drafted in to fill the gaps. Dias aside, Guardiola's usual solution to problems has been to field more midfielders, as a coach who picked nine of them in a Barcelona game against Villarreal in the 2011-12 season and plumped for a rotating false No. 9 as the initial solution to replacing Aguero.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 17, 2022, with the headline Retooled City even more awesome than before. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top