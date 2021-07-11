Reshaping the fitness and tuition business pays off

Opening a fitness centre during a pandemic can be risky business, with gyms and studios having to close temporarily or operate at limited capacity owing to Covid-19 safety measures.

But the challenge of keeping their business afloat has forced the founders of Reshape Space to think out of the box.

The outlet at Orchard Road - its second after Reshape Sports at Holland Village - opened in January with an innovative concept that allows members to hit the gym, and the books, in the same space.

Touted as the first hybrid fitness-tuition centre here, Reshape Space users can work out at the gym and they, or their children, can also attend classes with certified tutors at the outlet.

Co-founder Dong Haoran, 18, a student at Anglo-Chinese School (International), mooted the hybrid model as he felt that many of his peers at international schools lacked the support to do well in Singapore's rigorous education system.

He said: "Many parents send their children to attend school in Singapore because of the high standards of education here. But as they may not be physically present with their children, these students may not have the proper mentorship and support to do well in school."

That inspired Dong and co-founder Zhao Hongwei, 28, to start a tuition centre at Reshape Space to provide students with academic support and mentoring, while carving out a niche for the company in the competitive fitness and tuition industries.

The idea is bearing fruit for Reshape as it currently has more than 200 clients, 50 of whom are members of both the gym and tuition centre.

It has notched a 10 per cent return on investment since, said its founders.

Gym membership fees start at $1,888 annually and members can get discounted rates on tuition fees.

Reshape Space offers classes in seven subjects across the International Baccalaureate (IB), O and A levels, and Advance Placement level.

They currently employ 20 teachers - some even pull double duty as fitness trainers at the gym.

Reshape member Sun Jingchen, 18, a student at ACS (International), said that he was "fascinated" at the prospect of studying and working out in the same space.

He said: "It is a great joy for me to be able to go straight to the gym after my lessons so I save time."

Beyond the convenience, others like international student Andy Shu, 19, said that "the gym coaches and tuition teachers push me to become a better athlete, student and person".

Reshape's innovative business idea has not gone unnoticed as the duo were invited to speak at the inaugural Business China-Singapore Mentorship Committee (BC-SMC) Young Business Leaders Seminar last month, when they shared their business insights with budding entrepreneurs.

Said Zhao: "Our concept arose out of a bleak situation.

"As young entrepreneurs, we have a longer runway to experiment, so we took advantage of that to seek opportunities to grow and thrive in a new environment."

Expansion plans for the hybrid fitness-tuition centre will have to wait, as he added: "Our business model is rather niche, so we are only aiming to open four to five outlets in Singapore in the future.

"We are considering an overseas expansion to countries like China and Thailand, where the density of international students is relatively higher."