Renovated ActiveSG Queenstown Sport Centre reopens on Aug 8

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SINGAPORE – After a three-year wait, the ActiveSG Queenstown Sport Centre will officially open on Aug 8.

The facility, which was Singapore’s first neighbourhood sport centre, had been closed since May 2023 for upgrading works before its soft opening on June 30.

The refreshed facility features a new annexe building that houses an ActiveSG gym and two activity rooms, spanning about 1,000 sq m.

The gym has both conventional and inclusive strength training equipment, including HUR machines, which use pneumatic technology (air pressure) and lever arms to support safe, accessible workouts for seniors, persons with disabilities and those with mobility concerns.

The new 1000 sq m gym at the refreshed facility on Aug 5. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Programmes available at the sport centre’s gym activity rooms include kickboxing, yoga and Zumba.

To better support high-performance training and competitions, other facilities within the centre have also been enhanced.

The home of rugby returns to Queenstown with a field upgraded to meet World Rugby standards.

The home of rugby returns to Queenstown with a field upgraded to meet World Rugby standards. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Measuring 98m by 68m, the field uses an artificial grass system specially designed for the sport.

Newly constructed team changing rooms with dedicated restrooms also provide athletes with a private space for preparation and debriefs.

The athletes’ changing room at the newly renovated ActiveSG Queenstown Sport Centre on Aug 5. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

In a first for an ActiveSG facility, the upgraded running track now features three artificial turf lanes and two surfaced with ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, the material used for conventional athletics tracks.

The sport centre’s 4.5m diving pool, featuring 10m and 3m platforms and a 1m springboard, has been retained.

It will be complemented by a new dry-dive facility that serves as an additional training environment for Team Singapore divers.

The swimming complex, comprising a competition pool, a learner’s pool and two wading pools, has also been refreshed with new pool deck flooring.

The swimming complex, comprising a competition pool, a learner’s pool and two wading pools, has also been refreshed with new pool deck flooring. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Accessibility features have also been incorporated into the facility.

These include a mobile pool hoist at the competition pool for persons with disabilities, accessibility ramps and a central lift to improve connectivity across the facility.

Sport Singapore’s ActiveSG chief Tan Hock Leong noted that the centre is a “familiar space” for many people.

“With this renovated facility, we want to make it a place where the community can pursue sport at various levels – from residents looking for a space to play sport, to athletes who require specialised spaces for training and sport development,” he said.

“With Queenstown’s strong sporting heritage, we hope to continue providing the community with opportunities to reconnect through sport while embracing and celebrating our past.”